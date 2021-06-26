CADE MONTGOMERY
Davis
Senior • Pitcher
Montgomery pitched 54 innings with a 2.20 ERA and struck out 93 batters against 36 walks, according to MaxPreps.
TATE OVERSON
Box Elder
Senior • Pitcher
Overson pitched 67 innings with a 2.61 ERA and struck out 75 batters, according to MaxPreps.
HUNTER ESPLIN
Bountiful
Senior • Catcher
Esplin batted .446 with a .584 on-base percentage, 18 RBIS, nine doubles, two triples and one homer, according to MaxPreps.
JAKE GODFREY
Layton
Senior • Third base
Godfrey hit .326 with a .406 on-base percentage, 18 RBIs and six doubles, according to MaxPreps.
GARREN GOODA
Ben Lomond
Senior • Shortstop/Pitcher
Goda batted .369 with a .461 on-base percentage, nine stolen bases, eight doubles and eight RBIs. Good struck out 50 batters in 45 innings pitched, according to MaxPreps.
TY MARTINEZ
Northridge
Senior • Second base
Martinez batted .419 with a .560 on-base percentage, 25 RBIs, 19 stolen bases, four triples, three doubles, one home run and a .915 defensive fielding percentage, according to MaxPreps.
JACKSON YAMASHITA
Clearfield
Senior • Second base
Yamashita hit .424 with a .479 on-base percentage, 20 RBIs, 10 doubles, five triples and two homers, according to stats provided by the team.
GAGE ADAMS
Morgan
Junior • Pitcher/Outfielder
Adams batted .410 with a .505 on-base percentage, 14 RBIs, seven stolen bases and five doubles, according to MaxPreps. On the mound, Adams pitched 55 2/3 innings with a 2.38 ERA and 53 strikeouts.
LUKE ERICKSON
Weber
Junior • Outfielder/Pitcher
Erickson batted .366 with a .487 on-base percentage, 32 RBIs, seven home runs, six doubles and a .964 defensive fielding percentage, according to MaxPreps.
DYLAN WILLIAMS
Woods Cross
Junior • Outfielder/Pitcher
Williams hit .325 with 20 RBIs, five doubles and two home runs, according to stats provided by the team. On the mound, Williams struck out 33 batters in 24 2/3 innings.