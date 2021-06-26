Ben Lomond Ogden baseball 6
Ben Lomond's Garren Gooda throws a pitch during a high school baseball game against Ogden on Thursday, April 8, 2021, at Lindquist Field.

 PATRICK CARR, Standard-Examiner

CADE MONTGOMERY

Davis

Senior • Pitcher

Montgomery pitched 54 innings with a 2.20 ERA and struck out 93 batters against 36 walks, according to MaxPreps.

TATE OVERSON

Box Elder

Senior • Pitcher

Overson pitched 67 innings with a 2.61 ERA and struck out 75 batters, according to MaxPreps.

HUNTER ESPLIN

Bountiful

Senior • Catcher

Esplin batted .446 with a .584 on-base percentage, 18 RBIS, nine doubles, two triples and one homer, according to MaxPreps.

JAKE GODFREY

Layton

Senior • Third base

Godfrey hit .326 with a .406 on-base percentage, 18 RBIs and six doubles, according to MaxPreps.

GARREN GOODA

Ben Lomond

Senior • Shortstop/Pitcher

Goda batted .369 with a .461 on-base percentage, nine stolen bases, eight doubles and eight RBIs. Good struck out 50 batters in 45 innings pitched, according to MaxPreps.

TY MARTINEZ

Northridge

Senior • Second base

Martinez batted .419 with a .560 on-base percentage, 25 RBIs, 19 stolen bases, four triples, three doubles, one home run and a .915 defensive fielding percentage, according to MaxPreps.

JACKSON YAMASHITA

Clearfield

Senior • Second base

Yamashita hit .424 with a .479 on-base percentage, 20 RBIs, 10 doubles, five triples and two homers, according to stats provided by the team.

GAGE ADAMS

Morgan

Junior • Pitcher/Outfielder

Adams batted .410 with a .505 on-base percentage, 14 RBIs, seven stolen bases and five doubles, according to MaxPreps. On the mound, Adams pitched 55 2/3 innings with a 2.38 ERA and 53 strikeouts.

LUKE ERICKSON

Weber

Junior • Outfielder/Pitcher

Erickson batted .366 with a .487 on-base percentage, 32 RBIs, seven home runs, six doubles and a .964 defensive fielding percentage, according to MaxPreps.

DYLAN WILLIAMS

Woods Cross

Junior • Outfielder/Pitcher

Williams hit .325 with 20 RBIs, five doubles and two home runs, according to stats provided by the team. On the mound, Williams struck out 33 batters in 24 2/3 innings.

