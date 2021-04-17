Click through the above photos to see the selections for the Standard-Examiner’s 2021 All-Area Boys Basketball First Team.
2021 Standard-Examiner All-Area Boys Basketball First Team
Tags
PATRICK CARR
Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily!
Your notification has been saved.
There was a problem saving your notification.
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.
Followed notifications
Please log in to use this featureLog In
Don't have an account? Sign Up Today
See what people are talking about at The Community Table!
Most Popular
Articles
- Protesters gather at Davis, Weber school district buildings to oppose school mask mandate
- New Marriott-Slaterville warehouse to employ 500, generate heavy delivery van traffic
- Amazon to occupy warehouse being built in Marriott-Slaterville, employing 'hundreds'
- Weber County opts against COVID-19 mask mandate after easing of statewide rules
- Riverdale trailer park residents fear potential development plans could force them out
- Syracuse police looking for second suspect in Walmart Taser robbery
- South Ogden officials formally open Burch Creek Park: 'It's awesome here'
- Ogden families reeling after weekend tragedy, deaths of Mindee Elmore, Clyde Conley
- New child sex offenses alleged against Ogden man freed after 2019 case
- Police: Man murdered in Roy, body dumped in Ogden
Weber State University graduates and community members gather for the 2020 Spring Commencement on Saturday, Aug. 29, 2020. The ceremony was delayed four months due to COVID-19. When the ceremony finally happened, it was moved outdoors with masks, extra distance and smaller crowds.
Latest News
- All-Area MVP: Layton's Ethan Potter posts huge numbers every night, no matter how many guarded him
- Coach/Team of the Year: How Chad Sims and Davis won the state championship with 1 returning starter
- 2021 Standard-Examiner All-Area Boys Basketball First Team
- 2021 Standard-Examiner All-Area Boys Basketball Second Team
- 2021 Standard-Examiner All-Area Boys Basketball Third Team
- 2021 Standard-Examiner All-Area Boys Basketball Honorable Mention Team
- No legal action yet from parents seeking end to school mask mandate
- Volunteer opportunities available at local organizations