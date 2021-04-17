REX SUNDERLAND
Davis
Guard • Junior
Sunderland averaged 13.1 points, 3.7 rebounds, 3.7 assists, 2.8 steals and 1.1 blocks per game while shooting 43.1% from the floor, according to MaxPreps.
SAM SIVULICH
Northridge
Guard • Junior
Sivulich averaged 19.7 points, 3.3 rebounds, 2.0 assists and 1.5 steals per game while shooting 42% from the field, 72% from the free-throw line and made 54 3-pointers this season, according to statistics provided by the team.
NATARIUS SMITH, JR.
Utah Military Academy
Guard • Senior
In 13 games reported on MaxPreps, Smith averaged 24.9 points, 6.0 rebounds, 3.1 assists and 3.5 steals per game while shooting 54.7% from the field.
SOLUMAYNE BARRO
Layton Christian
Forward • Sophomore
Barro averaged 12.4 points, 11.2 rebounds and 5.3 blocks per game while shooting 52% from the field, according to statistics provided by the team.
TRUMAN HENDRY
Farmington
Forward • Senior
Hendry averaged 12.6 points, 7.1 rebounds and 1.1 assists per game while shooting 63.5% from the field, according to MaxPreps.
MATT TESCH
Bonneville
Forward • Senior
Tesch averaged 11.0 points and 7.0 rebounds per game while shooting 53% from the field, according to statistics provided by the team.