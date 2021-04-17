COLBY SIMS
Davis
Guard • Junior
Sims totaled an average of 9.9 points, 2.0 rebounds, 2.5 assists and 2.2 steals per game while shooting 46.6% from the field, 42.4% from 3-point range and 77.8% from the free-throw line, according to MaxPreps.
TREY MEANS
Layton Christian
Guard • Senior
Means averaged 9.4 points, 6.2 assists and 4.0 steals per game while shooting 52% from the field and 75% from the free-throw line, according to statistics provided by the team.
CANNON DeVRIES
Weber
Guard • Junior
DeVries averaged 12.7 points, 4.2 assists, 2.9 rebounds and 1.5 steals per game while shooting 40.6% from the field and 73.6% from the free-throw line, according to MaxPreps.
PRESTON SQUIRE
Layton
Forward • Senior
Squire averaged 13.2 points, 7.7 rebounds, 2.7 assists and 1.0 blocks per game while shooting 47.3% from the field, 56.8% on 2-pointers and 77.2% from the free-throw line, according to statistics provided by the team.
KACE JONES
Bear River
Forward • Senior
Jones averaged 13.4 points, 9.5 rebounds, 1.6 assists and 1.0 blocks per game while shooting 57.9% from the field, according to MaxPreps.
DAKOTA ARGYLE
Fremont
Forward • Junior
Argyle averaged 13.5 points, 4.4 rebounds, 2.6 assists and 1.9 steals per game while shooting 46.3% from the field and 77.9% from the free-throw line, according to statistics provided by the team.