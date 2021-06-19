TANNER STANLEY
Morgan
Goalkeeper • Junior
Stanley kept 13 shutouts in goal for a team that allowed 10 goals in 19 games.
ARMANDO ESCOBEDO
St. Joseph
Defender • Junior
Escobedo scored four goals with five assists, according to MaxPreps. St. Joseph's defense allowed eight goals in 14 matches and kept six shutouts.
DAVID HOOSLYN
St. Joseph
Defender • Senior
Hooslyn scored one goal with one assist, according to MaxPreps. St. Joseph's defense allowed eight goals in 14 matches and kept six shutouts.
JONATHAN MCKINNEY
Weber
Defender • Senior
McKinney assisted six goals, according to stats provided by the team. Weber's defense allowed three goals in 19 matches with 16 shutouts.
BENNETT CARLSON
Syracuse
Defender • Junior
Carlson assisted one goal, according to MaxPreps. Syracuse's defense allowed 12 goals in 17 matches and kept seven shutouts.
BLAKE BYBEE
Weber
Defensive midfielder • Junior
Bybee played a critical role in Weber's defense allowing three goals in 19 matches with 16 shutouts.
COLE TERRY
Morgan
Midfielder • Senior
Terry scored six goals and three assists, according to stats provided by the team.
THEO ARAUJO
Layton Christian
Midfielder • Junior
Araujo scored 20 goals, according to stats provided by the team.
CARSON KARRAS
Weber
Midfielder • Junior
Karras scored four goals with nine assists, according to stats provided by the team.
REGGIE GREER
Box Elder
Forward • Senior
Greer scored 14 goals with one assist, according to statistics provided by the team.
SIMON JENSEN
Davis
Forward • Senior
Jensen scored 11 goals with six assists, according to stats provided by the team.
CAMERON BINGHAM
Farmington
Forward • Senior
Bingham scored 13 goals with four assists, according to stats provided by the team.