TANNER STANLEY

Morgan

Goalkeeper • Junior

Stanley kept 13 shutouts in goal for a team that allowed 10 goals in 19 games.

ARMANDO ESCOBEDO

St. Joseph

Defender • Junior

Escobedo scored four goals with five assists, according to MaxPreps. St. Joseph's defense allowed eight goals in 14 matches and kept six shutouts.

DAVID HOOSLYN

St. Joseph

Defender • Senior

Hooslyn scored one goal with one assist, according to MaxPreps. St. Joseph's defense allowed eight goals in 14 matches and kept six shutouts.

JONATHAN MCKINNEY

Weber

Defender • Senior

McKinney assisted six goals, according to stats provided by the team. Weber's defense allowed three goals in 19 matches with 16 shutouts.

BENNETT CARLSON

Syracuse

Defender • Junior

Carlson assisted one goal, according to MaxPreps. Syracuse's defense allowed 12 goals in 17 matches and kept seven shutouts.

BLAKE BYBEE

Weber

Defensive midfielder • Junior

Bybee played a critical role in Weber's defense allowing three goals in 19 matches with 16 shutouts.

COLE TERRY

Morgan

Midfielder • Senior

Terry scored six goals and three assists, according to stats provided by the team.

THEO ARAUJO

Layton Christian

Midfielder • Junior

Araujo scored 20 goals, according to stats provided by the team.

CARSON KARRAS

Weber

Midfielder • Junior

Karras scored four goals with nine assists, according to stats provided by the team.

REGGIE GREER

Box Elder

Forward • Senior

Greer scored 14 goals with one assist, according to statistics provided by the team.

SIMON JENSEN

Davis

Forward • Senior

Jensen scored 11 goals with six assists, according to stats provided by the team.

CAMERON BINGHAM

Farmington

Forward • Senior

Bingham scored 13 goals with four assists, according to stats provided by the team.

Contact reporter Patrick Carr via email at pcarr@standard.net and follow him on Twitter @patrickcarr_.

