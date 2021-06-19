JOSH WHELAN
Ogden
Goalkeeper • Senior
Whelan kept seven shutouts in goal. Ogden's defense allowed 12 goals in 12 matches.
GRANT WEEKS
Farmington
Defender • Senior
Weeks helped Farmington's defense keep seven shutouts.
CANNON ERWIN
Fremont
Defender • Senior
Erwin helped the defense keep three shutouts as Fremont made a run to the state semifinals.
CHASE LANE
Morgan
Defender/Forward • Senior
Lane scored seven goals with seven assists, according to stats provided by the team.
NASH JENSEN
Davis
Defender • Junior
Jensen helped Davis' defense keep seven shutouts in 18 matches.
JACK COOK
Syracuse
Midfielder • Sophomore
Cook scored nine goals, according to stats provided by the team.
CHANDLER GUNN
Farmington
Midfielder • Junior
Gunn scored eight goals with five assists, according to stats provided by the team.
WYATT SANDERS
Davis
Midfielder • Senior
Sanders scored nine goals, according to stats provided by the team.
CAMERON BURT
Morgan
Midfielder • Sophomore
Burt scored 11 goals with six assists, according to stats provided by the team.
BRADEN BENNETT
Weber
Forward • Senior
Bennett scored 10 goals with six assists, according to stats provided by the team.
ILAN HERNANDEZ
Northridge
Forward • Senior
Hernandez scored 12 goals with two assists, according to stats provided by the team.
GAVEN NELSON
Northridge
Forward • Senior
Nelson scored nine goals with six assists, according to stats provided by the team.