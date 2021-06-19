JOSH WHELAN

Ogden

Goalkeeper • Senior

Whelan kept seven shutouts in goal. Ogden's defense allowed 12 goals in 12 matches.

GRANT WEEKS

Farmington

Defender • Senior

Weeks helped Farmington's defense keep seven shutouts.

CANNON ERWIN

Fremont

Defender • Senior

Erwin helped the defense keep three shutouts as Fremont made a run to the state semifinals.

CHASE LANE

Morgan

Defender/Forward • Senior

Lane scored seven goals with seven assists, according to stats provided by the team.

NASH JENSEN

Davis

Defender • Junior

Jensen helped Davis' defense keep seven shutouts in 18 matches.

JACK COOK

Syracuse

Midfielder • Sophomore

Cook scored nine goals, according to stats provided by the team.

CHANDLER GUNN

Farmington

Midfielder • Junior

Gunn scored eight goals with five assists, according to stats provided by the team.

WYATT SANDERS

Davis

Midfielder • Senior

Sanders scored nine goals, according to stats provided by the team.

CAMERON BURT

Morgan

Midfielder • Sophomore

Burt scored 11 goals with six assists, according to stats provided by the team.

BRADEN BENNETT

Weber

Forward • Senior

Bennett scored 10 goals with six assists, according to stats provided by the team.

ILAN HERNANDEZ

Northridge

Forward • Senior

Hernandez scored 12 goals with two assists, according to stats provided by the team.

GAVEN NELSON

Northridge

Forward • Senior

Nelson scored nine goals with six assists, according to stats provided by the team.

