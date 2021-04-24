KYLEE MABRY
Davis
Guard • Junior
Mabry averaged 13.0 points, 5.5 rebounds, 5.5 steals, 3.4 assists and 1.7 blocks per game while shooting 50.9% from the field, according to MaxPreps.
VALERIE KUNZLER
Farmington
Guard • Senior
Kunzler averaged 12.0 points, 2.1 rebounds, 1.9 assists and 1.8 steals per game while shooting 47.4% from the field and 45.5% from 3-point range, according to MaxPreps.
MIA JONES
Layton Christian
Guard • Junior
Jones averaged 13.9 points, 11.0 rebounds, 1.8 assists and 1.2 steals per game while shooting 49.3% from the field, 47.9% from 3-point range and 85.3% from the free-throw line, according to MaxPreps.
TIMEA GARDINER
Fremont
Forward • Junior
In 13 games played, Gardiner averaged 13.5 points, 7.1 rebounds, 3.1 assists and 1.8 steals per game while shooting 56% from the field and 88.4% from the free-throw line, according to MaxPreps.
ALYVIA JAFFA
Morgan
Center • Freshman
Jaffa averaged 9.5 points, 10.3 rebounds, 2.6 blocks, 1.2 assists and 1.1 steals per game while shooting 49.2% from the field, according to MaxPreps.
EMRIE SATUALA
Bountiful
Center • Junior
Satuala averaged 15.3 points, 9.0 rebounds, 1.3 blocks and 1.3 steals per game and shot 53.4% from the field, according to MaxPreps.