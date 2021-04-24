HALLE DUFT
Fremont
Guard • Senior
Duft averaged 5.3 points, 5.7 assists, 2.1 rebounds and 1.9 steals per game and shot 37% from the field, according to MaxPreps.
WHITNEY SORENSON
Syracuse
Guard • Junior
Sorenson averaged 9.7 points, 4.8 rebounds, 2.9 assists and 2.1 steals per game while shooting 38.7% from the floor and 77.6% from the foul line, according to MaxPreps.
ABIGAIL FERRELL
Farmington
Guard • Senior
Ferrell averaged 8.4 points, 4.6 rebounds, 3.8 assists and 2.6 steals per game while shooting 47.1% from the field, according to MaxPreps.
JORDYN HARVEY
Bountiful
Guard • Sophomore
Harvey averaged 12.8 points, 6.4 rebounds, 2.4 steals and 2.3 assists per game, according to MaxPreps.
SARAH SNELL
St. Joseph
Forward • Sophomore
Snell averaged 18.5 points, 12.9 rebounds, 3.5 steals, 2.0 blocks and 1.4 assists per game, according to statistics provided by the team.
OLIVIA TAYLOR
Bear River
Forward • Senior
Taylor averaged 15.4 points, 5.4 rebounds, 1.3 steals and 1.2 assists per game while shooting 43.7% from the field, according to MaxPreps.