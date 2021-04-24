HALLE DUFT

Fremont

Guard • Senior

Duft averaged 5.3 points, 5.7 assists, 2.1 rebounds and 1.9 steals per game and shot 37% from the field, according to MaxPreps.

WHITNEY SORENSON

Syracuse

Guard • Junior

Sorenson averaged 9.7 points, 4.8 rebounds, 2.9 assists and 2.1 steals per game while shooting 38.7% from the floor and 77.6% from the foul line, according to MaxPreps.

ABIGAIL FERRELL

Farmington

Guard • Senior

Ferrell averaged 8.4 points, 4.6 rebounds, 3.8 assists and 2.6 steals per game while shooting 47.1% from the field, according to MaxPreps.

JORDYN HARVEY

Bountiful

Guard • Sophomore

Harvey averaged 12.8 points, 6.4 rebounds, 2.4 steals and 2.3 assists per game, according to MaxPreps.

SARAH SNELL

St. Joseph

Forward • Sophomore

Snell averaged 18.5 points, 12.9 rebounds, 3.5 steals, 2.0 blocks and 1.4 assists per game, according to statistics provided by the team.

OLIVIA TAYLOR

Bear River

Forward • Senior

Taylor averaged 15.4 points, 5.4 rebounds, 1.3 steals and 1.2 assists per game while shooting 43.7% from the field, according to MaxPreps.

Contact reporter Patrick Carr via email at pcarr@standard.net and follow him on Twitter @patrickcarr_.

