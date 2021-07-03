JAYCI FINCH
Clearfield
Senior • Pitcher
Finch pitched 172 2/3 innings with a 2.23 ERA and 174 strikeouts against just 38 walks, according to MaxPreps. At the plate, Finch drove in 23 runs with nine RBIs and three home runs.
DELANEY BAKER
Farmington
Junior • Pitcher
Baker pitched 134 innings with a 2.19 ERA and 189 strikeouts against 50 walks, according to MaxPreps. At the plate, Baker hit .487 with a .547 on-base percentage, 39 RBIs and five home runs.
DANIELLE COOK
Morgan
Senior • Catcher
Cook batted .590 with 36 RBIs, 12 doubles, five triples and three home runs, according to stats provided by the team.
AUBREY MORROW
Fremont
Senior • Third base
Morrow hit .447 with a .533 on-base percentage, 28 RBIs, eight doubles and eight home runs, according to MaxPreps.
EVA STODDARD
Bountiful
Sophomore • Third Base/Pitcher
Stoddard hit .402 with a .471 on-base percentage, 38 RBIs, eight home runs and seven doubles, according to statistics provided by the team. Stoddard pitched 79 innings and struck out 76.
LEAH KNIGHT
Layton
Senior • Shortstop/Second Base
Knight hit .467 with a .542 on-base percentage, 29 RBIs and 16 stolen bases, according to MaxPreps.
RACHEL GODFREY
Syracuse
Senior • First Base
Godfrey hit .494 with a .556 on-base percentage, 27 RBIs, 10 doubles, four home runs and a .988 defensive fielding percentage, according to MaxPreps.
ANNIE SALAZAR
Bountiful
Senior • Outfielder/Pitcher
Salazar batted .373 with a .440 on-base percentage, 22 RBIs, 12 stolen bases, five doubles and five home runs, according to MaxPreps. In the circle, she pitched 54 1/3 innings with a 1.93 ERA and 57 strikeouts against 16 walks.
SYDNEY STOKES
Box Elder
Sophomore • Outfielder
Stokes hit .390 with a .484 on-base percentage, 29 stolen bases and 11 RBIs, according to MaxPreps.
LIBBY CLARK
Woods Cross
Junior • Outfielder
Clark hit .444 with a .526 on-base percentage, 24 RBIs, six doubles and four home runs, according to MaxPreps.