JAYCI FINCH

Clearfield

Senior • Pitcher

Finch pitched 172 2/3 innings with a 2.23 ERA and 174 strikeouts against just 38 walks, according to MaxPreps. At the plate, Finch drove in 23 runs with nine RBIs and three home runs.

DELANEY BAKER

Farmington

Junior • Pitcher

Baker pitched 134 innings with a 2.19 ERA and 189 strikeouts against 50 walks, according to MaxPreps. At the plate, Baker hit .487 with a .547 on-base percentage, 39 RBIs and five home runs.

DANIELLE COOK

Morgan

Senior • Catcher

Cook batted .590 with 36 RBIs, 12 doubles, five triples and three home runs, according to stats provided by the team.

AUBREY MORROW

Fremont

Senior • Third base

Morrow hit .447 with a .533 on-base percentage, 28 RBIs, eight doubles and eight home runs, according to MaxPreps.

EVA STODDARD

Bountiful

Sophomore • Third Base/Pitcher

Stoddard hit .402 with a .471 on-base percentage, 38 RBIs, eight home runs and seven doubles, according to statistics provided by the team. Stoddard pitched 79 innings and struck out 76.

LEAH KNIGHT

Layton

Senior • Shortstop/Second Base

Knight hit .467 with a .542 on-base percentage, 29 RBIs and 16 stolen bases, according to MaxPreps.

RACHEL GODFREY

Syracuse

Senior • First Base

Godfrey hit .494 with a .556 on-base percentage, 27 RBIs, 10 doubles, four home runs and a .988 defensive fielding percentage, according to MaxPreps.

ANNIE SALAZAR

Bountiful

Senior • Outfielder/Pitcher

Salazar batted .373 with a .440 on-base percentage, 22 RBIs, 12 stolen bases, five doubles and five home runs, according to MaxPreps. In the circle, she pitched 54 1/3 innings with a 1.93 ERA and 57 strikeouts against 16 walks.

SYDNEY STOKES

Box Elder

Sophomore • Outfielder

Stokes hit .390 with a .484 on-base percentage, 29 stolen bases and 11 RBIs, according to MaxPreps.

LIBBY CLARK

Woods Cross

Junior • Outfielder

Clark hit .444 with a .526 on-base percentage, 24 RBIs, six doubles and four home runs, according to MaxPreps.

Contact reporter Patrick Carr via email at pcarr@standard.net and follow him on Twitter @patrickcarr_.

