ABBY SIMS

Syracuse

Senior • Pitcher

Sims pitched 142 2/3 innings with a 2.80 ERA and 175 strikeouts against 48 walks, according to MaxPreps. At the plate, Sims hit .338 with 18 RBIs.

ELLIE ANDERSON

Davis

Senior • Catcher

Anderson batted .459 with a.560 on-base percentage, 33 RBIs, 11 home runs and six doubles, according to MaxPreps.

JILLIAN BOSWELL

Weber

Senior • Catcher/?

Boswell hit .327 with a .478 on-base percentage and 14 stolen bases, according to statistics provided by the team. 

SAIGE NIELSEN

Roy

Senior • Shortstop

Nielsen hit .397 with 18 RBIs, eight doubles and seven home runs, according to statistics provided by the team.

MACYN HARTMAN

Bonneville

Senior • Third base/Pitcher

Hartman hit .455 with a .550 on-base percentage, 26 RBIs, 11 doubles, two home runs and pitched 22 2/3 innings, according to statistics provided by the team. 

HADLEY HOWELL

Weber

Sophomore • Third base/Catcher

Howell hit .309 with a .391 on-base percentage, 13 RBIs, eight doubles and a .947 defensive fielding percentage, according to statistics provided by the team.

CARLEE MILLER

Bear River

Junior • Outfielder

Miller hit .327 with a .394 on-base percentage, 22 RBIs, seven doubles and three home runs, according to statistics provided by the team.

LILY HALL

Bonneville

Senior • Outfielder

Hall batted .359 with a .419 on-base percentage, 21 RBIs and nine stolen bases, according to MaxPreps.

HADDIE HADLEY

Fremont

Junior • Outfielder

Hadley batted .405 with seven RBIs, 12 stolen bases and scored 34 runs, according to MaxPreps.

