ABBY SIMS
Syracuse
Senior • Pitcher
Sims pitched 142 2/3 innings with a 2.80 ERA and 175 strikeouts against 48 walks, according to MaxPreps. At the plate, Sims hit .338 with 18 RBIs.
ELLIE ANDERSON
Davis
Senior • Catcher
Anderson batted .459 with a.560 on-base percentage, 33 RBIs, 11 home runs and six doubles, according to MaxPreps.
JILLIAN BOSWELL
Weber
Senior • Catcher/?
Boswell hit .327 with a .478 on-base percentage and 14 stolen bases, according to statistics provided by the team.
SAIGE NIELSEN
Roy
Senior • Shortstop
Nielsen hit .397 with 18 RBIs, eight doubles and seven home runs, according to statistics provided by the team.
MACYN HARTMAN
Bonneville
Senior • Third base/Pitcher
Hartman hit .455 with a .550 on-base percentage, 26 RBIs, 11 doubles, two home runs and pitched 22 2/3 innings, according to statistics provided by the team.
HADLEY HOWELL
Weber
Sophomore • Third base/Catcher
Howell hit .309 with a .391 on-base percentage, 13 RBIs, eight doubles and a .947 defensive fielding percentage, according to statistics provided by the team.
CARLEE MILLER
Bear River
Junior • Outfielder
Miller hit .327 with a .394 on-base percentage, 22 RBIs, seven doubles and three home runs, according to statistics provided by the team.
LILY HALL
Bonneville
Senior • Outfielder
Hall batted .359 with a .419 on-base percentage, 21 RBIs and nine stolen bases, according to MaxPreps.
HADDIE HADLEY
Fremont
Junior • Outfielder
Hadley batted .405 with seven RBIs, 12 stolen bases and scored 34 runs, according to MaxPreps.