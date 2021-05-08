OGDEN — The unbeaten season and march through the playoffs continue.
On Saturday, St. Joseph Catholic High beat Layton Christian Academy 2-1 in the 2A boys soccer state quarterfinals at home, seeing off an Eagles team that was the defending state champions from 2019 and a region foe the Jayhawks beat 2-1 in the regular season.
St. Joseph advances to the 2A state semifinals, which take place Monday, May 17, at Juan Diego High in Draper. St. Joseph is in the 10:30 a.m. semifinal and will face Waterford, another 2A North region foe whom the Jayhawks beat 2-1 in the regular season.
"It's a great win," St. Joseph senior midfielder Ozzy Escalona said. "Hopefully this year's our year."
Just a few minutes after the start and with no real flow to the game yet, St. Joseph (13-0) central defender Armando Escobedo ended up with the ball at his feet about 35-40 yards from the goal.
Escobedo belted it and scored, giving the Jayhawks an early 1-0 lead and giving him his fourth goal of the season. Escobedo would eventually make several important clearances on defense throughout the game to slow down or stop LCA (8-8) attacks.
Shortly after the halftime restart, the No. 1 Jayhawks doubled their lead just minutes after the game was nearly tied. This time, the goal came from Escalona, and from about the same distance as Escobedo's goal.
Escalona had a free kick, which he curled into the box, missing the head of a teammate and bouncing in for his seventh goal of the season and a 2-0, second-half lead.
"Yeah, I scored that. I didn't really see it coming, I tried to cross it to one of my teammates, it was close enough to the goal it went in," he said.
Moments earlier with the score still 1-0, the center referee awarded LCA a penalty kick for a foul in the box. Pedro Bastos' spot kick flew over the crossbar and St. Joseph breathed a sigh of relief.
The second goal turned out to be massive. LCA's Theo Araujo scored late to cut the lead to 2-1 after the No. 8 Eagles controlled proceedings for the later part of the second half and created several chances.
The game had a combined seven yellow cards, two of which were issued to Jayhawks forward Ricky Aparicio, who will miss next the semifinal as a result.
Aparicio was sent off with a few minutes remaining, giving LCA a one-player advantage down the stretch, but St. Joseph saw the game out and breathed another huge sigh of relief once the final whistle blew.