OGDEN — The unbeaten season and march through the playoffs continue. 

On Saturday, St. Joseph Catholic High beat Layton Christian Academy 2-1 in the 2A boys soccer state quarterfinals at home, seeing off an Eagles team that was the defending state champions from 2019 and a region foe the Jayhawks beat 2-1 in the regular season.

St. Joseph advances to the 2A state semifinals, which take place Monday, May 17, at Juan Diego High in Draper. St. Joseph is in the 10:30 a.m. semifinal and will face Waterford, another 2A North region foe whom the Jayhawks beat 2-1 in the regular season.

"It's a great win," St. Joseph senior midfielder Ozzy Escalona said. "Hopefully this year's our year."

Just a few minutes after the start and with no real flow to the game yet, St. Joseph (13-0) central defender Armando Escobedo ended up with the ball at his feet about 35-40 yards from the goal.

Escobedo belted it and scored, giving the Jayhawks an early 1-0 lead and giving him his fourth goal of the season. Escobedo would eventually make several important clearances on defense throughout the game to slow down or stop LCA (8-8) attacks.

Shortly after the halftime restart, the No. 1 Jayhawks doubled their lead just minutes after the game was nearly tied. This time, the goal came from Escalona, and from about the same distance as Escobedo's goal.

Escalona had a free kick, which he curled into the box, missing the head of a teammate and bouncing in for his seventh goal of the season and a 2-0, second-half lead.

"Yeah, I scored that. I didn't really see it coming, I tried to cross it to one of my teammates, it was close enough to the goal it went in," he said.

Moments earlier with the score still 1-0, the center referee awarded LCA a penalty kick for a foul in the box. Pedro Bastos' spot kick flew over the crossbar and St. Joseph breathed a sigh of relief.

The second goal turned out to be massive. LCA's Theo Araujo scored late to cut the lead to 2-1 after the No. 8 Eagles controlled proceedings for the later part of the second half and created several chances.

The game had a combined seven yellow cards, two of which were issued to Jayhawks forward Ricky Aparicio, who will miss next the semifinal as a result.

Aparicio was sent off with a few minutes remaining, giving LCA a one-player advantage down the stretch, but St. Joseph saw the game out and breathed another huge sigh of relief once the final whistle blew.

Contact reporter Patrick Carr via email at pcarr@standard.net and follow him on Twitter @patrickcarr_.

Tags

See what people are talking about at The Community Table!