At 5:30 a.m. Tuesday, girls basketball tryouts at Ogden High began as the first sign that winter prep sports were up and running again.
Now that they're going to happen — not until significant COVID-19 testing is done — here's a brief look at things to keep an eye out for.
The first date for basketball competition is Thursday, Dec. 3, while wrestling can hit the mat for competition on Friday, Dec. 11. Swimming and drill team had already started their seasons before Gov. Herbert's required two-week pause.
POSSIBLY MORE FAN RESTRICTIONS
Throughout the fall, local school districts limited indoor sporting event capacity to 25%.
At least one is talking about changing the limit for winter sports, and that's Weber School District, spokesperson Lane Findlay said Monday.
Nothing's been finalized, but WSD is looking at options such as limiting attendance to 2-3 tickets per participant.
An Ogden School District spokesperson indicated last week the district plans on keeping the 25% limit. A Davis School District spokesperson didn't return a message seeking comment.
It's plausible that local districts might make fan protocol changes given the accelerating rise in COVID-19 cases and hospitalizations, plus the higher potential for disease transmission indoors compared to outdoors.
If there's any good news, it's that high schools have mostly come around to getting cameras to stream their games live to the internet, but the streams cost money to watch when they're hosted by the NFHS Network.
FLURRY OF SCHEDULE CHANGES
As an exercise, it might be a good idea to take the schedule of a team as it was finalized in October, and compare it to the list of games said team will actually play by the end of the season.
The odds are good that the two will look different. As COVID-19 spreads in cities, it eventually works its way into all facets of society, meaning if one team isn't quarantined or isolated, its next opponent probably is.
On top of everything else, there's going to be last-second schedule adds and drops as coaches try and figure out who's not quarantined, who's available and who wants to actually play.
If anyone's curious about what that might look like on a week-to-week level, look no further than the St. Joseph High volleyball team this year.
On Thursday, Sept. 10, the Jayhawks played APA-West Valley. Then, one of St. Joseph's opponents had to quarantine, then another region team quarantined, then eventually the Jayhawks had to quarantine.
They came back on Oct. 1, three weeks later, and played their final five region games of the season between then and Oct. 20.
STATE TOURNAMENT VENUES?
Assuming the season makes it to mid-February and early March, what happens to the state tournaments?
Currently, state wrestling and drill are scheduled at Utah Valley University, swimming is scheduled at BYU and state basketball is scheduled at Weber State, Salt Lake Community College, Southern Utah and the Sevier Valley Center in Richfield.
The colleges told the UHSAA they wouldn't host fall state tournaments, resulting in state volleyball and football being moved exclusively to high school sites.
It wouldn't surprise anyone if the same thing happened in the winter. In that regard, the problem sports are swimming and drill.
High schools, for the most part, don't exactly have a competition pool on their property. Drill team competitions are a bit of a logistical nightmare because of the number of participants and limits on space at a normal high school gym.