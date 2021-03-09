The boys basketball season concluded Saturday with two area teams winning state championships. Here are four brief thoughts about the season.
SLOW CLIMB FOR DAVIS
The thing with Davis is the Darts end up being very good every year, no matter what the roster situation looks like or appears to look like.
Case in point: winning the state title this year with a team that had one returning starter from 2019-2020's Region 1-winning and state runner-up team, while waiting for the two-week COVID-19 pause to end.
Though the Darts had to replace a ton of scoring and experience, one thing was similar with this year's team and last year's: defense. Davis allowed a 6A-best 45.6 points per game this season, a year after allowing just 48.4 per game, also the best mark in 6A.
If one likes trends, Davis is the team for you.
In 2017, the Darts lost in the first round of the state playoffs to Pleasant Grove.
In 2018, they got blasted by Lone Peak in the second round of the playoffs.
In 2019, they went a step further to the state semifinals and lost the epic triple-overtime heartbreaker to American Fork.
In 2020, they lost the state title game to Fremont who they'd beaten twice that season.
In 2021, well, there wasn't another round for them to advance to and lose, so they just won the state title when they got there.
Whether that was by design or just pure coincidence, who knows, but it's sure interesting.
LAYTON CHRISTIAN MOVES ON
For years, Layton Christian Academy has been trying to move its boys basketball program up from 2A, where it regularly torches opponents, to 3A, where it figures to be much more competitive.
The requests over the years have been unsuccessful, as the UHSAA Board of Trustees didn't wanted to move a non-football team up a classification (there was no precedent) and the BOT didn't want to move a team up one classification mid-alignment a couple years ago.
The latest realignment puts LCA in 3A for all sports except football, which will compete in 1A once again. For the boys basketball team, this year's state-championship run was the Eagles' third title in the last five seasons and also one last adiós to 2A.
This year, the LCA formula was the same in years past: schedule brutally tough in December, play well in region and the playoffs. LCA's non-region foes this year included Wasatch Academy, RSL Academy, Timpview, Dixie, West and East.
It translated to two easy playoff wins (68-49 over Millard and 63-37 against Monticello) and two tough wins in the semis (50-46 over Parowan) and finals (60-53 against Enterprise).
The question becomes: will they be competitive in 3A? The answer is probably. Just in the last four seasons, the Eagles are 8-2 against 3A teams. They should be fine playing up.
LOOKING AT 2021-22
First things first, Region 1 is about to get tougher. Subtract Roy and Northridge, add in 5A state runner-up Farmington and there's going to be a really tough top group of teams led by Davis, Fremont and the Phoenix.
Weber (graduating six seniors who make up six of the team's top seven scorers) and Layton (five seniors including its top four scorers) have a lot to figure out over the offseason, but they both have good chances to be right in the mix of that group.
As mentioned above, Davis loses four seniors but the Darts ostensibly return starters Rex Sunderland (13.1 ppg), Colby Sims (9.9 ppg) and Henry Ihrig (8.5 ppg), plus post player Max Painter (4.6) who started down the stretch.
The biggest changes are in 3A, where struggling Ogden and Ben Lomond programs move down and link up with defending 2A champion Layton Christian and perennial contender Morgan in Region 13 starting this fall.
Just like with the girls' teams, going to 3A should mean the Scots and Tigers are more competitive. The last four seasons, Ogden is 8-9 against 3A and 2A schools while BL is 5-7.
One last interesting thing is in Region 5, where Farmington is leaving and Northridge is joining. There were a ton of seniors across the board at Bonneville, Box Elder and the three south Davis schools, so it seems like anyone's region to win at this stage.