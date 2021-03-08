The high school girls basketball season in Utah concluded on Saturday. Here are some thoughts about the season and a brief look at next year.
UNBEATEN FREMONT
The accolades for this Fremont girls basketball senior class are numerous: four straight unbeaten Region 1 championships, two state championships in four years, an unbeaten season during the COVID-19 pandemic, a 94-7 record over four seasons and a national ranking earlier this season just to name a few.
The bow on top of that is probably the 2021 state title, with the sentimental value of it being during key players' senior year.
It so nearly might not have happened.
“Thank God for Skyridge, honestly,” Fremont head coach Lisa Dalebout said in the Salt Lake Community College gym’s lobby while the Fremont players and fans mingled outside the gym after beating Herriman for the 6A state title on Saturday.
Multiple times on Friday and Saturday, she said the 49-39 over the Falcons in the quarterfinals earlier that week on Tuesday got Fremont ready for the state tournament after the Silverwolves had to deal with Skyridge’s intense and fast pressure most of the game.
One could tell it helped. Bingham pulled out the pressure plenty of times in the semifinal against Fremont and the Silverwolves were prepared.
Herriman pressed dozens of times and, by the second half, Fremont was zipping the ball down the court, leaving two or three Mustangs defenders in the dust.
They almost didn’t play Skyridge in the quarters either.
Skyridge had been trending as a No. 5 seed before the Falcons lost two of their last three regular-season games to drop into the No. 7 spot and into Fremont’s bracket.
Could a different team in the quarters have altered things? Perhaps.
For a while, it looked like either Syracuse or Davis would end up at No. 7, which would’ve given Fremont a third crack at Region 1 foes it had dispatched earlier this season.
It could’ve been Westlake in the quarters, who the Silverwolves comfortably beat back in December.
Instead, it was Skyridge, a team that chased Fremont all over the court all night long and made the Silverwolves think and play on the run, which ended up helping down the road.
Finally, the numbers on Fremont’s season: a 26-0 record, 25 wins by double digits, a 70-points-per-game offense, an even more impressive 31.7-ppg defense, a second state championship in four seasons and a 20-point win in a state championship game where the starters were subbed out late.
The Silverwolves were the only No. 1 seed in all six classifications to win their respective state tournament.
It’ll draw questions of whether this is the best girls basketball team in state history, which is an impossible question to truly answer because of how many teams there have been over the years. Fremont certainly has an argument though.
Perhaps the signature moment of the state title win was late in the fourth quarter when Dalebout subbed out her starters to a standing ovation.
Halle Duft, a three-year starting senior point guard who tore her ACL in last year's semifinals, recovered, played all season with a knee brace and ran the Fremont show on the court those three seasons, walked off the court.
Averee Porter, a three-year starting senior guard who often defended opposing teams' best players as she did Saturday against Herriman's Lealani Falatea, walked off the court.
Mia Austin, a junior shooting guard who became a starter midway through the season when Timea Gardiner got hurt and was one of Fremont's best shooters all year, walked off the court.
Maggie Mendelson, a talented sophomore forward who controlled the paint all year long and has two seasons left making opposing players think twice about driving the lane, walked off the court.
Then it was Emma Calvert's turn.
The BYU-bound forward and four-year starter walked off the court after making her 16th and final free throw of her 30-point championship game performance, which drew the biggest cheer from the crowd and the longest, biggest hug with her and Dalebout on the sideline for one last time.
MAROON CINDERELLA
This year, Cinderella wore maroon.
The No. 8 Morgan Trojans took out the 3A tournament’s No. 1, No. 2 and No. 4 seeds on their way to a state title that was probably unexpected on paper.
Morgan entered the state tournament about three weeks after its Region 13 title hopes were torpedoed.
The Trojans started region play 5-0 with wins over the expected favorites Judge Memorial and Grantsville, only to lose back-to-back to both teams by early February.
So they won their last three region games by 35, 35 and 37 points, got the No. 8 seed, beat No. 9 Manti by 20 and had a first crack at an upset: No. 1 South Sevier, the defending state champions.
The two had played a decently competitive game back in December that the Rams won 47-34, but absent from that game’s box score were two of the Trojans’ most critical players this year: point guard Janel Blazzard and freshman standout post player Alyvia Jaffa.
In their playoff meeting, a quarterfinal, Blazzard went for 17 points and five assists. Jaffa had 12 rebounds. The Trojans held the Rams to 29% shooting and won 50-43.
In the semifinals against No. 4 Carbon, Blazzard had 12 points and 10 assists as Morgan won 59-50. In the finals, the Trojans faced an Emery team they’d lost to by 27 points in the season-opener.
Morgan trailed 29-20 at halftime, got the 3-pointers going in the third quarter and eked out a 51-47 win, capped by Alex Trussell going 7 for 9 at the foul line.
NEXT SEASON
Region 1 is going to get a boost next season with the addition of Farmington and the subtraction of Northridge and Roy.
Fremont, Syracuse and Davis are probably going to be very good again next season, but add the 5A runner-up Phoenix into the group and a very good team likely takes fourth place in that region, but the flip side is that fourth-place team might be top 10 in the RPI thanks to strength of schedule.
The biggest changes are coming in 3A, where Ogden and Ben Lomond drop down into a region that’s suddenly looking even tougher than once thought.
The Tigers and Scots join Region 13 with the likes of Morgan, which just Cinderella’d to the 3A title as a No. 8 seed, and Layton Christian, which won back-to-back region titles in 2A and went to the state semifinals this year.
Recent history shows Ben Lomond and Ogden should be competitive but not dominant in 3A. The last four seasons, Ben Lomond is 7-5 against 3A and 2A opposition while Ogden is 1-4 against 3A and 2A schools in the same time.
Roy stays in the 6A classification and switches Region 1 with the Salt Lake County-based Region 2 starting this fall. A small sample size indicates it could be a favorable setup for the Royals, who’ve gone 2-1 against Region 2 schools the past two seasons.
In Region 5, Northridge swaps places with Farmington. The Knights stand a good chance of being competitive each game as they were against everyone but Fremont in Region 1.