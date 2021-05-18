SANDY — For the second time in three seasons, Region 13 rivals Morgan and Judge Memorial met for the boys soccer championship in the 3A classification.
In the regular season, this has been one of the more hotly contested rivalries around. This season was indicative of exactly that, as the teams split the season series in a pair of one-goal games.
But, just like in 2018, the Trojans’ 2021 season ended Tuesday in a 1-0 loss to Judge in the state title game at Rio Tinto Stadium.
This year, the deciding goal came 33 seconds after the halftime restart by freshman Nahuel Batalla, whose team won its third straight boys soccer championship.
“It’s heartbreaking, I can’t sugarcoat it. It’s tough to go through it again,” Morgan head coach Seth Wallace said.
Morgan's season ends with a 16-3 record. Two of the losses came to Judge by one goal. The other loss was the season-opener at Mountain Crest in a penalty shootout.
Batalla’s goal, a side-footed volley from close range, livened up what had been a foul-filled first half where neither team did much in the way of creating scoring chances.
"Defensively, we were struggling to win the 50-50 balls at the beginning of the game. We were getting beat on the outside a lot, I had to really switch personnel around until we kind of figured it out. And we figured it out," Judge coach Kelly Terrill said.
The Trojans were quick to generate some attacking play after going down 1-0 and had an equalizing goal ruled out for offside.
Morgan’s Jacob Tolman hit a low shot that rebounded off the keeper and into Ty Warner’s path, who slotted the ball in the corner. It kicked off a celebration — the stadium announcer even read Warner’s name over the PA system — that was all for naught because the far side assistant referee had the flag up for offside.
In the game’s final moments, and in one of the Trojans’ few clear-cut chances, Warner curled a long-range shot that Judge’s keeper easily caught.
Wallace said it's tough to play Judge because the Bulldogs are a good team, in addition to the familiarity between the two sides.
“We knew what they were going to do, they did what they thought we thought they were going to do and we didn’t stop it,” he said.
Morgan goalkeeper Tanner Stanley was forced into action early in the first half, but made a good save from a shot that deflected and changed flight paths.
This season produced the Trojans’ first region championship in boys soccer since 2007 and there will be another trophy joining it in the cabinet, that of the second-place state trophy.
The state trophy was left on the ground as Morgan's players went to applaud in front of their fans. No one wanted anything to do with it in the moment.
“A region trophy’s great, but this is the one we want. Second place, it doesn’t feel great but in the long run, the boys should be proud that they had the opportunity to play in this game. It’s really tough to get here,” Wallace said.