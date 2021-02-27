RICHFIELD — The month of March was still a couple days away. The madness started anyway.
Morgan High's girls basketball team, the No. 8 seed in the 3A state tournament this year, won its first girls basketball state title in 17 years after the Trojans staged a second-half comeback to upset No. 2 Emery 51-47 on Saturday in the title game at Richfield's Sevier Valley Center.
It caps a state tournament run where Morgan (16-8) upset the No. 1 seed, the No. 4 seed and then the second-seeded Spartans to finish the season on a seven-game winning streak.
The Trojans trailed 13-1 in the game's first few minutes and started the game 0 for 6 from the field with a handful of turnovers including a back court violation.
Camilla Brooks’ 3-pointer at the 3:13 mark of the first quarter was the Trojans’ first field goal and helped cut a 12-point deficit down to eight (13-5) by the quarter break.
On paper, the No. 8 Trojans weren’t supposed to get this far, but they beat the tournament’s top seed, South Sevier, in the quarterfinals before beating No. 4 Carbon in the semis.
They played Emery on Dec. 4 and lost 63-36 in the season-opener, a game where the Spartans didn’t rack up a majority of their lead all at one time, rather they went the death-by-a-million-paper-cuts route.
Saturday’s meeting looked set to go that route once Emery led 29-20 at halftime. But Morgan outscored the Spartans 13-5 in the third quarter to cut the deficit to 34-33 after 3-pointers by Brooks and two from Elena Birkeland. In total, Morgan outscored Emery 31-18 in the second half.
The Trojans also went to a 1-2-2 press in the third, which threw Emery out of any offensive rhythm it had in the first half. They took their first lead of the game on a Janel Blazzard bucket early in the fourth quarter as the teams traded baskets in the ensuing staring contest.
But Emery blinked. After Birkeland hit her third 3-pointer of the game to put Morgan up 45-43, the Trojans got a steal and a fastbreak layup to make it a 47-43 lead. The Spartans got a little bit closer, but Alex Trussell hit two free throws with two seconds left to put the game out of reach.
The Trojans finished 8-2 in Region 13, a half-game behind Grantsville at 9-1. But the state championship trophy is much taller and means more, so Morgan probably won't mind.
Morgan head coach Sterling Mack became the third different head coach to lead the Trojans, who have four titles in school history, to a girls basketball championship.