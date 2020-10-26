SANDY — The American flag flying high above the north side of Rio Tinto Stadium was still whipping around Monday evening after high winds moved into the Wasatch Front following a cold front earlier Monday morning.
Emphasis on cold.
The temperature in Sandy was reported as 36 degrees Fahrenheit at 7 p.m., though with the wind chill it felt colder — and it felt even colder than that given most of the stadium, seats and field had been in the shade since about 4:30 p.m.
It’ll just be another part of the memory for the Morgan High girls soccer team, which won its third state championship in four seasons by defeating top-seeded Manti 3-1 on Monday night.
“It feels amazing. It’s awesome, we worked so hard for this,” senior Capri Jones said.
Behind her, everybody in the crowd was bundled up with hats, blankets and whatever else they could find to stay warm.
“It feels wonderful. The girls have really pushed themselves over the last several weeks to this point. Their determination, their desire, their camaraderie has just completely strengthened in the last three weeks which has brought us to this level,” head coach Bryan Searle said.
Against the Templars, the Trojans played a deliberate, through-the-middle style of soccer and turned it into several shots on goal, all from a long distance.
None of them seriously troubled Manti goalkeeper Katie Larsen after an early mishap by her gave Morgan an early corner kick.
In the 38th minute, a foul in the box turned into a Trojans penalty kick. Capri Jones buried it to give Morgan a 1-0 halftime lead.
“We were all passing so good and we all knew it was coming, so we had to stay patient with ourselves and not get down,” Jones said.
In the 57th minute, Jones’ younger sister got in on the scoring. Sophomore Jayda Jones doubled the Trojans’ lead to 2-0 after a Morgan counter attack. Jones cut in from the right and slid a low shot with her left foot past Larsen.
Manti, which had struggled to cross midfield all game, finally got some positive play and scored. Allie Bridges converted a 68th-minute penalty kick to cut the lead to 2-1.
Morgan forward Brooklyn Peterson notched her 11th goal of the year with a powerful left-footed shot that gave the Trojans a 3-1 lead with 10 minutes left.
Monday’s result continued a curious trend for the Trojans the past three seasons.
In 2018, Morgan finished second in Region 13 behind Judge Memorial but beat Judge 1-0 in the title game. Last year, Morgan went undefeated in region play to claim a region title and lost to Judge in the semifinals.
This season, the Trojans again lost out to Judge for the region title but got them back in the semis, then beat Manti in the finals.
“I told Scott from Judge that next year it’ll be a determination of who loses during the season to see who gets to go. We joke about that all the time,” Searle said.
On Aug. 13, Peterson scored the game-winner in the second half of what was eventually a 2-1 Morgan win over Manti. Things had drastically changed since then for the team.
“Looking back at our last film, we actually had a completely different lineup. We lost our top scorer to an ACL (injury) about midway through and so we had to kind of change everything up,” Searle said.
The aforementioned leading scorer was junior midfielder Sadie McGreer who, as a freshman, scored a penalty kick that was the only goal in the Trojans’ 1-0 title win over Judge in 2018.
Balance was very obvious throughout the Morgan lineup. Corinne Henderson led the team with 14 goals, Capri and Jayda Jones each scored 12, Peterson had 11 and McGreer herself had 11 in eight games.
Three more players — Emily Edgington, Kaydence Wardell and Addy Adams — scored at least seven goals.
In the spring and summer, soccer practice was intertwined with anxieties of whether the season would happen or not due to COVID-19. Searle, who works in cardiology, has been very in-tune to the disease’s effects.
“We were all iffy about it and we just kept playing as if we were going to get here, and we did and we pulled through,” Jones said.
The 3A title game was the final girls soccer game on Utah’s schedule for this season. There were bumps for everyone, more for some than others, but indeed, the season did reach a conclusion.