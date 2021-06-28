FARMINGTON — Upon graduating from Weber State and wrapping up her golf career with the Wildcats in 2013, Kelsey Chugg didn't imagine herself working in golf for a career.
"I was going to try and play after college and I ended up getting an internship with the Utah Golf Association, (then) worked for them for five years after that," she said. "Never wanted to work in the golf industry but it just kind of developed and I really enjoy it now."
Now, Chugg works as an associate manager of golf for Salt Lake City, helping oversee operations and such for the city's seven golf courses and still managing to squeeze in a few rounds of golf per week.
As for professional golf, she didn't end up chasing that, but Chugg has become a well-known name in the Utah golf circuit the past decade.
She's won four Utah Women's State Amateur Championships (2012, 2013, 2015, 2017) and is one of 32 golfers who played well enough during Monday's stroke play qualifying at a lush Oakridge Country Club course to book a spot in this week's state amateur match play rounds, also in Farmington.
Chugg finished Monday's round at 3-over par, carding a 75 that included going 2-under on the back nine with a few key shots to keep it that way. One such shot was a downhill, breaking putt to save par on the 17th hole after she had birdied the 16th.
"I don't play as many tournaments as I used to and there's a lot of juniors that play a lot of golf, so a lot of times it takes me a couple rounds to get back into tournament mode and I feel like that's kind of what happened today," she said.
Chugg said she had a tough time gauging the speed of the greens on the first nine holes. Despite overnight winds in the 40-55 mph range in Farmington, the greens were soft and damp hours later in the afternoon.
Though Chugg was tied for fifth place and four shots off the lead, held by BYU signee Adeline Anderson's 1-under-par, she'll be looked at as one of the favorites in a tournament without its defending champion, Grace Summerhays, in the field.
"I keep working on my game every year and trying to get better. The quality of player in the event just keeps getting better and better every year," said Chugg, who won this tournament the last time it was in Davis County, that being 2017 at Davis Park.
Four other players tied for fifth place in stroke play with Chugg, among them Jenny Ensign, a Davis High alumnus now golfing at Metropolitan Community College in Kansas City where she qualified for this year's NJCAA Women's National Championship tournament in Florida.
Match play round of 32 starts Tuesday morning with the round of 16 later in the afternoon.
"Consistency I think is good," Chugg said of what it takes to win match play events. "It's tough, I mean you've got to stay in the moment."
Golfers with local ties who are qualified for the match play are current Weber State golfer Taitum Beck (+4, tied for 10th), former WSU golfer and Weber High alumnus Haylee Chugg (+6, T14), Davis alumnus Hannah Gleason (+7, T18), Bountiful alumnus Jobi Einerson (+7), Davis High and University of Idaho alumnus Laura Gerner (+8, T23) and Davis alum and current Utah Valley golfer Caylyn Ponich (+9, T26).
Beck was 3-over through the first five holes, but steadied herself and played the final 13 holes 1-over with two birdies. Haylee Chugg was 7-over through 13, but birdied the 14th and 15th holes back to back to avoid slipping into what would eventually become missing-the-cut territory.
Later Monday afternoon, three golfers contested a playoff for the final two match play spots, which went to BYU golfer Kerstin Fotu and Westminster golfer Whitney Banz. The third golfer was Amy Erickson, whose home course was listed as Oakridge in the tournament standings.