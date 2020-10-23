SANDY — The main difference in Friday's Ogden-Ridgeline girls state soccer championship game from last year's title match was who won.
Last year, the Tigers won with a late penalty kick in a match that could've gone either way. This year, they lost at the end in a match that could've gone either way.
Ridgeline's Adeline Fiefia scored on a rebound from a free kick, giving the Riverhawks a 3-2 lead in the 76th minute that they wouldn't relinquish to defeat Ogden in the 4A title match.
Not only was the match similar in essence to the 2019 title game, but the goals this year were similar for both teams: long shots and rebounds from free kicks. Ridgeline just had one more than Ogden (17-2) on this day.
"We both had our moments. I think they had more moments than we did and that's why they came out on top," Ogden coach Ryan Robinson said. "It says a lot that the same two teams that play a similar style end up in the same place at the end of the year."
Ogden struck first in the fourth minute when Tori Kalista guided a long, curling effort into the top corner that the goalkeeper got a hand to, but not enough to keep the score level.
The Tigers nearly doubled the lead in the sixth minute but Adelyn Boer's close effort from a corner kick clanged off the crossbar.
Ridgeline's Marley Guevara evened things up in the 30th minute with a long-distance shot that curled and dipped into the top corner.
Shortly after halftime, Tenzi Knowles was in the right place at the right time to give Ridgeline a 2-1 lead. A long free kick bounced off the bar and right to Knowles, who had a clear look at goal and converted.
And here was an unfamiliar situation for Ogden: the Tigers had to chase the game. Normally, they're ahead multiple goals.
Normally, though, they're not facing teams as high-level as Ridgeline.
"I hate to keep coming back to the idea, and I don't mean any disrespect to our region, but we've played three emotional games all year. And it's just hard to match that and play what you're trying to do while you're dealing with all that emotion and I think it got the better of us today," Robinson said.
"When we settled down and did our thing, it looked a lot better. We just couldn't do it enough and they've got two or three players on the field that are just fantastic."
In the 60th minute, Ogden scored an identical goal, this one again from Kalista. A free kick from Boer was saved and dropped by goalkeeper Alivia Brenchley and eventually it fell to Kalista, whose shot from inside the box went in amongst the chaos.
As both the Tigers and Riverhawks pressed for a winner, it came down to another free kick and another rebound.
Ogden keeper Allison Collinwood dealt with the free kick, as she had with several other well-placed shots throughout the match, but the rebound fell to Fiefia for the game-winner.
"I tell you, Ogden is a fantastic team and if we're going to win it I want to beat a team like them," Ridgeline coach Mark Tureson said.