OGDEN — For many, the annual Iron Horse gridiron game between Ogden and Ben Lomond is the highlight of the school year.
So to get two matchups between the rivals in a single season — and within a 10-day period, at that — well, it just doesn’t get much better than that in “O-town.”
Both teams concluded the regular season with Ogden’s tight 32-24 victory over the Scots on October 14. When the RPI-based bracket was released, as fate would have it, it featured the 12th ranked Tigers hosting No. 21 Ben Lomond in Ogden’s first home playoff game since 1997.
While it may not have been completely worth a 23-year wait and it took a while to get going, the Tigers pounced on the postseason opportunity in front of their home crowd Friday in the first round of the 4A playoffs.
Ogden stuck to the same script as before, riding the legs of senior Logan Shobe, the state’s leading rusher with 1,432 yards coming into the contest.
Shobe ran for all five Ogden touchdowns and the Tigers broke open a close game to roll to a 35-17 victory.
“It was a big achievement for us to be able to beat Ben Lomond twice in a year,” Shobe said. “That’s never been done before; making some history. ... It was definitely a challenge. It’s hard to beat a team twice and they came out hard; they wanted revenge. I give them respect. They were a hard team for us.”
Ben Lomond that came out as the early aggressor. The Scots forced a Tiger punt and marched its opening possession 74 yards down the field and into the end zone. The entire 12-play drive was on the ground, led by 51 yards from Ryan Alvarez who finished the drive with a 1-yard run.
The score held until late in the second quarter when, with the Scots driving in Tiger territory, Ogden’s Rylan Olivieri came up with an interception. The Tigers cashed in the turnover for seven points as Shobe cut through the Ben Lomond defense three plays later for a 10-yard score to tie the game.
The Tigers picked off another pass just before the half but it was overturned by a penalty, which gave the Scots the chance to take the lead — which they did on a 34-yard Omar Murillo field goal as time expired.
“We didn’t play well early,” Ogden coach Erik Thompson said. “Ben Lomond changed up their whole attack and they came out and surprised us and we didn’t adjust well in the first half, so I give a ton of credit to their coaching staff for having a great plan and getting after us in the first half.
“But I want to give equal credit to my assistant coaches, who are amazing. I just trusted that they’d make the adjustments on defense and they did,” Thompson continued. “We just kind of had a little ‘come to Jesus’ that it’s not about plays and execution, it’s about who you are as a person and what’s in your soul. They’re playing harder than us right now and you gotta look yourself in the mirror and change that in the second half if we’re going to win. My guys did that. My hat’s off to them. I love and appreciate them for it.”
After swapping punts to start the second half, the Tigers forced a Ben Lomond fumble deep in Scots territory. Ogden earned their first lead of the night by using the same wildcat formation that was effective during the first contest, with Shobe taking a direct snap and going 11 yards around the left side to make it 17-14.
Ben Lomond didn’t cower, however. Alvarez stole the lead back on the ensuing possession with a 48-yard touchdown run, going up the middle before moving to the outside and then juking his way into the end zone over the final few yards.
Ogden fumbled away its next opportunity but the Scots handed it right back with a fumble of their own, and that’s when the Tigers really turned it on.
Shobe put Ogden up 21-17 on another direct snap run from 5 yards out to end the third quarter and then, as the Ben Lomond offense dried up, Shobe punched another one in from the 2 with 5:10 left. He then capped things off with a 60-yard sprint in the final minute.
“I don’t think there’s any rivalry in the state that’s more intense,” Thompson said. “It’s not a hatred. They grow up and they’re brothers and they play together and then all of sudden it’s who’s king of the town type of stuff. We knew this was our Super Bowl and we went all-in on it, and I’m proud of the kids for executing when it mattered.”
The Tigers move on to play league rival Park City, the Region 10 champion, on the road next week. The No. 5 Miners trounced the Tigers 48-3 in early September.
“We’re going to go up there and have fun and swing for the fence,” Thompson said. “We’re not going to worry about it. We’re going to enjoy (this) tonight. We just won seven games and my understanding is that it’s the first time since 1977. We won a home playoff game which hasn’t been done since, I think, 1997.
“We’re going to go play really hard and represent our community and ourselves and have a blast just getting to do this one more time with our brothers on the field.”