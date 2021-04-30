OGDEN — A goal scored during the first minute of a soccer match doesn’t count more than one at any other time, but it can have a dramatic effect on the game's outcome.
Junior Javier Aguilar centered a free kick from near midfield and Riley Wright headed it into the net in the opening seconds of Ben Lomond’s initial match of the state 4A soccer tournament Friday against Tooele.
When Matt Ferrufino converted a kick that bounced out of a scrum in the 37th minute, that was all Ben Lomond goalie Brandon Leon needed to secure the win.
The Scots advanced to the second round of the playoffs with their third victory over Tooele on the season, this time by a 2-1 margin.
"It was pretty weird; that’s the fastest goal I’ve ever scored so it was something new. That’s pretty cool, pretty awesome to be able to score in the first minute of the game," Wright said.
But, showing a maturity beyond his high school years, Wright knew there was a lot of soccer still to be played.
“We had to use that intensity. We got up one in the first minute, but we still had to play hard. There’s another 79 minutes for them to get a goal too. We had to play through it all,” he added.
Ben Lomond coach Torrey Sasaki thought the goal was a key moment at such an early stage of the game.
“It’s always big in the game of soccer to put the other team on their back foot. We’ve had trouble scoring this year and had trouble finishing. We’ve only scored about 10 goals this year so it was huge when we found a way to get that second goal," Sasaki said.
After Ferrufino netted just before the half, it seemed like a luxury because the Scots were clearly in control, then the tide turned a bit.
No. 20 Tooele (0-15) was awarded a controversial penalty kick in the 72nd minute that caused some angst.
“I don’t know why he slid, but it is what it is. Now if they score again, we have overtime and we don’t know if our bodies can hold up,” Leon said.
He was disappointed to lose the clean sheet, but was confident the Scots would rule in the end.
“I was always looking for the shutout. My defense is solid, the back four has been solid all season. All we needed was to score a couple because our defense is pretty good and we don’t get a lot of shots on goal.”
The 4A bracket was just announced Wednesday, so the No. 13 Scots (6-7) were glad to draw an opponent they were familiar with.
“I think it was an advantage because the boys are confident since we beat them twice already. It’s always tough to beat a team a third time, but we found a way to get it done today,” Sasaki said. “Playoffs are a little bit different, but it is good to see a team, that we know what kind of tactics they run and what kind of players they have and coaching styles.
“It was good to host a game and get some experience. It was fun so fans and parents could be here; it gets the excitement for the community at Ben Lomond going."