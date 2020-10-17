Ogden High's girls soccer team is heading back to the state semifinals after beating Sky View 2-0 on Saturday afternoon in the 4A quarterfinals.
The defending state champions got a goal each from Ashlen White and Tori Kalista, plus several saves from goalkeeper Allison Collinwood, and the scoreline would appear to indicate this was another routine win that Ogden has become accustomed to the past two years.
Not entirely. Sky View presented a style of play the Tigers hadn't really seen all year.
"It was a lot more intense than games we've played this year so it was good," Collinwood said.
The Bobcats pressured Ogden ball handlers up and down the field, made the midfield a mess, defended well and then punted the ball downfield many times to try and create awkward situations for the Tigers' defenders.
Ogden dealt with it all, even if it looked chaotic at times.
"I don't know that it was our cleanest game, but with the energy Sky View brought, it was enough. We had to deal with their pressure and their energy and I thought we did that well," head coach Ryan Robinson said.
In the fourth minute, the Tigers made Sky View deal with an awkward ball of its own.
Abby Beus beat the Bobcats' on-rushing goalkeeper Grace Glover to the ball, passed to Ashlen White and White's shot was cleared off the goal line by Reese Thurston.
At the other end, Collinwood saved a point-blank shot from Addie Poulsen to preserve a 0-0 scoreline a couple minutes later.
Six minutes later, White got on the scoresheet with a one-time shot in the box that Glover got a hand to, but not enough of one to keep it out.
Poulsen had a chance to tie it up at the other end, but Collinwood came out of her goal, made the angle difficult and Poulsen dragged her shot wide.
Kalista doubled Ogden's lead a few minutes later with a low shot that went under Glover. The Tigers had a few good chances in the second half, but all were saved.
"Different girls played that haven't played and some girls didn't play that have, but we've been talking all year about everybody playing their role at the right time and today it was good enough so we're glad to have it," Robinson said.
Robinson said he hopes to have midfielder Adelyn Boer, who didn't play Saturday, back for the semifinals.
A lot of times after halftime, they would have great passages of play that ended with a Sky View defender intervening to stop a wide-open goal chance.
Collinwood was forced into action several times in the second half for shots, crosses and overhit through balls, of which she scooped up without issue.
"Our whole team is good. We're all good individuals but when we come together we're phenomenal, I think," she said.
Ogden's semifinal match will be at 4 p.m. Thursday, Oct. 22, at Rio Tinto Stadium against Crimson Cliffs, a second-year school in St. George.
The Mustangs, the No. 12 seed in the playoffs, beat No. 5 Stansbury 1-0 on the road in the second round and beat Snow Canyon 2-1 in extra time in the quarterfinals.
One would think because of the seeding disparity that this will be a cakewalk for the Tigers; however, Region 9 was top-to-bottom the most competitive of the three 4A regions and the Mustangs were challenged with tight games seemingly twice a week.
The other semifinal will pit No. 3 Ridgeline against No. 10 Pine View, the latter of which beat No. 2 Green Canyon in a penalty shootout.
3A/2A PLAYOFFS
Morgan 6, Carbon 1
Jayda Jones and Addi Adams each scored two goals to send Morgan to the state semifinals. Kadence Wardell and Brooklyn Peterson each scored one goal for the Trojans (15-2).
Capri Jones assisted two goals and Peterson assisted one. Morgan will face No. 3 seed Judge Memorial in the semis on Oct. 21 at 7 p.m. at Juan Diego High.
Millard 5, St. Joseph 4
St. Joseph led 3-2 at halftime, but fell on the road to Millard in the 2A quarterfinals. Sam Munson scored two goals with one assist, Ciera Aguirre had a goal and an assist and Ellen Rickerd scored once.
Abby Goldner and Kathryn VanWagoner assisted one goal each. Munson ends the season with 38 goals, tied for the ninth-highest single-season tally in UHSAA history, according to the UHSAA record book.
The Jayhawks' season ends with a 9-5 record.