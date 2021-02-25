WASHINGTON TERRACE — On Feb. 12, Bonneville’s boys basketball team got ready for a routine inbound play with 7:44 left in the second quarter against Woods Cross. The Lakers trailed 21-12 and coach Kyle Bullinger motioned to senior Jordan Citte to sub into the game.
The normal-looking substitution was anything but, as was signaled by a traveling Bonneville crowd, as well as the players on the bench, cheering and whistling a little louder than normal.
A little less than five months earlier, Citte was getting surgery for a torn ACL in his left knee (he also strained some of his other ligaments), which he suffered in a football game at Viewmont on Sept. 11.
"Just made a weird cut, got the ball, buckled and blew out my knee. No contact," Citte said after the Lakers' basketball game Wednesday.
Citte is not only back playing for Bonneville, but he's now in the starting lineup. Citte, who doesn't wear a knee brace, was introduced as a starter before Wednesday night's playoff win against Hillcrest and scored a team-high 16 points on a variety of 3-pointers and drives to the basket.
Citte is one of what seems to be a growing number of athletes who’ve taken what used to be a nine-month recovery timeline for that particular surgery and ripped it to shreds.
The rehab process was grueling, he said.
"That was by far the hardest thing I've ever had to do. I couldn't walk for the first month or so, my parents, my coaches, they got me to the people that I needed to get to," Citte said.
Citte said he was doing three-a-day rehab sessions for about two months once he was done with the initial physical therapy period.
He would shoot hoops without jumping, working on his form. After school he'd go to therapy, then basketball practice, then he'd shoot again after practice.
"I can't exaggerate how awful it was. I want to say that I've had worse, but I can't count how many days I came home crying not being able to walk, just with how much pain it was in," Citte said.
He was back playing basketball in the Lakers gym in January four months after surgery, went through a week of no-contact practice, then a week of practice with contact, then was slowly eased into a game and is now starting and showing no signs that he had a surgically repaired knee a few months ago.
On the first possession of the second half, Citte blew past a defender for a layup and showed that his post-surgery and pre-surgery speed are about the same.
His doctors initially gave him a six-month mark to return, which would've been after basketball season. They didn't think he'd be back so soon. Neither did Citte.
"I'm to the point where I almost feel better than I did before. I couldn't be happier, I want to be out here helping my boys win," Citte said.
Neither did Lakers head coach Kyle Bullinger.
"I've never seen anybody recover from an ACL this quick and still play well. It's amazing," Bullinger said.
When Citte was injured, Bullinger was elk hunting. Once he got back into an area with cell phone service, he started getting all the messages about it.
From that point on, Bullinger just assumed the Lakers wouldn't have him this season. Back in September, though, Citte would talk to Bullinger and say things like "What about mid-February?" to which Bullinger replied, "We'll see."
"We never really gave it any merit until about mid-January and he had an appointment with the doctor, and he came in smiling and says, 'I got back from the doctor,' and I said, 'You must be telling me good news,'" Bullinger said.
As far as basketball goes, Citte makes a dangerous Bonneville team a little harder of an out in the state playoffs.
The Lakers, who face No. 6 Timpanogos on the road Friday, already came in with the best scoring defense in 5A, but now they have one of their better players back and it might not have come at a better time.