TAYLORSVILLE — Since Christmas Break, the Farmington High boys basketball team had won 15 of 16 games in a fantastic run of form that saw the Phoenix advance to Saturday’s 5A title game.
It saw them capture the magic of a deep state championship run a year after a semifinal run in the Huntsman Center ended on a buzzer beater.
For a minute, it looked like the Phoenix (19-8) was about to take over Saturday’s game against Lehi when a flurry of 3-pointers turned a 27-21 halftime deficit into a 40-37 lead going to the fourth quarter.
But the vial that held the magic was empty and the No. 4 Phoenix fell 61-57 to Lehi behind a composed performance from Pioneers’ star guard Noa Gonsalves, who scored 19 points and went 8 of 9 from the free-throw line.
Even when Gonsalves came to the line with 1.0 seconds left and two free throws to officially ice the game, he wore a blank and focused expression on his face and didn’t get caught up in the Pioneer fans’ expectant cheering.
Those free throws went down easily.
“I’m super proud of my kids to battle down six at halftime, to be up three at the end of the third and just kind of ran out of gas a little bit,” Farmington coach Kasey Walkenhurst said.
This year’s Farmington senior class was the first in the school’s existence to be at Farmington all three years after the school opened in 2018.
The seniors end their time at FHS with two trophies: a Region 5 championship and a 5A state runner-up trophy that were both won this season, one that started a couple weeks late due to a COVID-19 pause in November.
Normally, the runner-up teams accept the trophy, give it a brief look and start walking to the locker room with tears in their eyes. Farmington’s players raised the trophy above their heads in the huddle just as they would have the state championship trophy.
Saturday’s title game meeting figured to be different than the Pioneers’ 68-48 win over Farmington in early December where the Phoenix fell behind 21-7 after the first quarter and 40-19 at halftime.
It was very different in the first half.
Lehi scored seven quick points on three possessions with Farmington misses sandwiched in between, giving the Pioneers a 14-9 advantage late in the first quarter.
They built that lead up 26-16 in the second quarter, making tough shots inside and capitalizing on unfriendly rolls for the Phoenix at the other end that led to empty possessions.
Farmington committed seven first-half turnovers compared to Lehi’s two and shot a little worse than the Pioneers (38.1% compared to 41.7%).
Midway through the third quarter, the unfriendly rim went away because Farmington’s shots were so locked in they only hit the net on the way through.
Chandler made a corner 3-pointer in front of the Farmington bench to cut the Lehi lead to 36-34, then Tanner Nordquist tied the game with a 3 from the same corner.
It was Nordquist’s first basket of the game and it came after he had been defending Gonsalves the entire time.
After another empty Lehi possession in a third quarter full of them, Collin Chandler pulled up in transition and swished a deep 3 to give the Phoenix the lead going to the final frame, which Mordue started with a tough 3 to give FHS a 43-39 advantage.
Chandler scored 23 points but was held to 6-of-17 shooting. Caleb Mordue scored 13 and Truman Hendry 12 with seven rebounds before fouling out in the fourth.
Just when it looked like Farmington was getting some control in the game, Gonsalves upped the ante and started attacking no matter how tightly he was guarded.
“We just had to stay composed, stay hungry, keep up our hustle and just come out with the win, that’s all,” Gonsalves said. “They were playing good D, I just had to keep attacking.”
Lehi’s star guard made three really tough baskets off dribble-drives in the first part of the fourth quarter to take the lead back for the Pioneers, 48-45.
Lehi made it a 50-45 lead and started running out the clock, which meant Farmington’s chances of coming back were going to be few.
Despite that, the Phoenix had the ball down three points, but Rencher airballed a corner 3 and on an ensuing inbound play, the ball hit off Nordquist’s shin and out of bounds.
From there, Farmington couldn’t get back within a possession again and watched a team from Utah County celebrate wildly in front of them for the second year in a row.
“Lehi made big shots, so you got to give them credit and our kids at least gave ourselves a shot at this thing,” Walkenhurst said.
Chandler is a junior this year and will come back to anchor a Farmington team that has to replace four starters and move up to Region 1, where the Phoenix will face defending 6A champion Davis twice along with the likes of Layton, Fremont and Weber.
Lehi was coached this year by Quincy Lewis, the former BYU men’s basketball assistant who won seven state championships at Lone Peak with the likes of Frank Jackson, Nick Emery, Eric Mika, Tyler Haws, TJ Haws and company.
Lewis’ eighth championship moved him into a tie with Craig Drury from Provo for most boys basketball titles in Utah all-time by a coach.