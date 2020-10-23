SANDY — For the second straight year, the Bonneville High girls soccer team gathered after the state championship game and watched another team wildly celebrate a game-winning goal.
This year it was Olympus, which scored on a glancing header from a corner kick in the first period of extra time, handing the Lakers a 1-0 loss in Friday's 5A title game at Rio Tinto Stadium.
Emma Neff got her head to an 88th minute corner kick and the ball ended up in the bottom corner of the net. The Lakers players collapsed while Olympus piled up in celebration inside the penalty box.
It looked like the corner kick went straight in, but the Titans' players lifted Neff on their shoulders afterward despite her demands to "put me down."
All this while Bonneville (17-3) head coach Gavin Garside addressed a team that was equal parts sad and in disbelief that this was happening again.
"The better team didn't win today. That's a bold statement, I will say that Olympus outplayed us in overtime for sure, but as far as regulation goes I feel like we out-possessed, we out-played, they had a couple dangerous opportunities, but that's the thing that sucks about soccer. Sometimes the better team doesn't win," Garside said.
The match was sloppy and largely devoid of any clear chances for Bonneville until late when a low shot from Sadie Beardall skidded just wide.
In the first half, Olympus had two solid chances to score, both from Lily Webster, and both went wide.
Another thing Garside told his team was to keep its head high because many of the players — sophomore forwards Beardall and Summer Diamond, for example — will be back next year.
But that's not the story for everyone, of course. Beardall consoled her older sister, Abree, the senior goalkeeper, after the match. Three other seniors — midfielder Elle Burton and defenders Aspen Seaich and Jenna Ashbridge — won't don the blue and gold again either.
"They've worked so hard, they've been there for each other," Garside said. "We've actually done a lot more team bonding and building exercises this year than we have in the past, and I think it worked. It definitely helped. I don't know, it just sucks that it comes off of a freakin' corner kick in overtime, you know?"
As extra time began, golden hour on the mountains was fading just in time for the golden goal to come into play. The Lakers now get to stew these memories in their minds for another several months before trying it again in 2021.