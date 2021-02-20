Three Region 1 girls basketball teams secured first-round byes in the upcoming state playoffs after the 6A/5A/4A brackets were released Saturday morning.
Fremont (22-0) checked in as the No. 2 seed, with Syracuse at No. 5 and Davis at No. 6. In 6A girls, Herriman is the No. 1 seed with two-time defending state champion Bingham at No. 3, meaning the Silverwolves could potentially see the Miners for a fourth postseason in a row, this time in the semifinals.
Overall in the bracket reveal, there were little surprises. Farmington grabbed the girls 5A No. 1 seed, where it had been most of the season, and the Phoenix boys team ended up at No. 4 after a Friday win over Bonneville, which is the No. 11 seed and has a home playoff game.
Perhaps the most interesting pairing on the bracket is on the 6A boys side, where Davis leads the Region 1 pack with a No. 7 seed and a first-round bye.
The Darts could potentially have a second-round home playoff game against No. 10 seed...Layton. The two rivals split their season series this year as Davis won the outright Region 1 championship, and they also split the season series last year.
Elsewhere, Fremont and Weber's boys teams have home games as the Nos. 13 and 15 seeds, respectively. Westlake High is the No. 1 seed in the 6A boys playoffs while Timpview is the top seed in 5A.
Another potentially interesting thing that happened is with Box Elder and Woods Cross on the 5A boys side. They played each other twice this year, but one of the games was never added to MaxPreps and as such, didn't factor into the RPI rankings, which pull directly from MaxPreps.
WX ended up the No. 17 seed on the road, closely behind No. 16 Salem Hills, but the Wildcats' RPI doesn't reflect their actual record because neither coaches from BE or WX put the game into MaxPreps. The extra win in their RPI could've meant a home game.
Shortly after the Standard-Examiner pointed out the discrepancy, the UHSAA announced on Twitter it would re-release the 5A boys bracket later Saturday. In the new bracket, the two teams switched places, meaning Woods Cross will host Salem Hills in the first round.
The full slate of area first-round matchups and second-round pairings is below. Complete playoff brackets can be found at uhsaa.org/tournaments.
FIRST-ROUND MATCHUPS
GIRLS
Tuesday, Feb. 23: (20) Weber at (13) Layton, (17) Hunter at (16) Northridge, (19) Roy at (14) Copper Hills, (18) Bonneville at (15) Wasatch, (24) Clearfield at (9) Riverton, (17) Box Elder at (16) Orem, (25) Hillcrest at (8) Bountiful, (23) Alta at (10) Viewmont, (24) Woods Cross at (9) Skyline
Wednesday, Feb. 24: (17) Ogden at (16) Mountain Crest, (21) Ben Lomond at (12) Canyon View, (20) Crimson Cliffs at (13) Bear River
BOYS
Tuesday, Feb. 23: (18) Ben Lomond at (15) Bear River, (21) Ogden at (12) Stansbury
Wednesday, Feb. 24: (29) Spanish Fork at (4) Farmington, (23) West at (10) Layton, (20) Jordan at (13) Fremont, (18) Hunter at (15) Weber, (22) Hillcrest at (11) Bonneville, (21) Roy at (12) Kearns, (24) Northridge at (9) Lone Peak, (22) Syracuse at (11) Cyprus, (28) Box Elder at (5) Mountain View, (23) Orem at (10) Bountiful, (17) Salem Hills at (16) Woods Cross, (19) Highland at (14) Viewmont
SECOND-ROUND PAIRINGS
GIRLS
Thursday, Feb. 25: Orem/Box Elder at (1) Farmington, Kearns/Taylorsville at (2) Fremont, Corner Canyon/Cyprus at (5) Syracuse, Pleasant Grove/American Fork at (6) Davis, Layton/Weber at (4) Lone Peak
BOYS
Friday, Feb. 26: Layton/West at (7) Davis, Bear River/Ben Lomond at (2) Dixie