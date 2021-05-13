The high school baseball state tournament brackets for 6A and 5A were released Thursday morning, about 12 hours earlier than previously planned.
Fans got another look at a new playoff format that’s present in softball and baseball in the higher classifications: play-in games and best-of-three series.
The first two rounds of the 6A baseball state tournament are exclusively three-game series, which teams need to advance from to get to the “championship rounds” at Utah Valley University.
First-round series in 6A begin at 1 p.m. Saturday and continue Monday. The winners will advance to a super regional against one of the top eight seeds, one of whom is Layton, which is the No. 4 team in 6A.
Fremont will host Roy for a best-of-three series after the teams met three times this season, with all three games won by the Silverwolves. Davis hosts Syracuse in another all-Region 1 series, while Weber hosts Kearns and Clearfield hosts Corner Canyon.
Layton hosts a “super regional” Thursday and Friday, May 20-21.
In 5A, there’s another wrinkle since that bracket has 29 schools instead of 6A’s 24.
There are five single-elimination games in 5A, all at 4 p.m. Friday, where the winners advance to a three-game series in the second round. From there, the winners would advance to a three-game series in the third round before the “championship rounds” at Salt Lake Community College and UVU.
Three Region 5 teams play do-or-die games Friday: Bonneville goes to Hillcrest, Box Elder hosts Timpview and Viewmont hosts Highland.
Farmington and Bountiful received byes to the second round, where they’ll host a three-game playoff series.
Region 5 champion Woods Cross is through to the third round, where it will host a three-game series next Thursday and Friday.
Another wrinkle in the playoff brackets is that teams will be reseeded at certain points. In 6A and 5A, teams are reseeded between the “super regional” and “championship rounds.”
Full tournament brackets are available online at uhsaa.org/tournaments.