KAYSVILLE — It had been two years since the high school state track and field meet was contested.
Much has changed since then, with one notable event being the arrival of a sophomore sprinter at Fremont High who showed she may have a chance to break a very difficult state record some day.
Amare Harlan won three events in the 6A classification — the long jump, the 100 meters and 200 — during the 6A/5A state track meet at Davis High School held Tuesday and Wednesday.
Last week on this same track in the region meet, her 100 meter time was 11.99 seconds. Wednesday it was 11.83 seconds and she ran that time into a headwind. She didn't expect an 11.83, she said.
"Oh my goodness, no, I was super happy with the results. It was a good day. I previously ran an 11.9, so I was shooting to (break a personal record) from that," Harlan said.
The 11.83 is good for the third-fastest 100 meter time in state history behind Herriman's Kaysha Love (11.68) and Enterprise's Jaslyn Gardner (11.69).
Love, now a sprinter at UNLV, set her state record as a sophomore. Gardner, who holds BYU's outdoor record in the women's 100, ran her 11.69 in her final high school race, the 2A state championships.
Harlan has plenty of time to make a run at both of those times. In that regard, next season can't come soon enough.
"I think that's a goal, for sure," she said.
Harlan wasn't the only three-event winner from area schools. Woods Cross senior distance runner Carlee Hansen won the 800, 1600 and 3200 meter races in 5A, winning the 1600 by a little more than 10 seconds with a time of 4:49.18.
Hansen, who's committed to run at North Carolina, is a cross country state champ, as well as the state champ in the 5A 800 meters in 2019. She helped the Wildcats take second place in the 5A girls team standings.
Back in 6A, Region 1 athletes had a successful day. Layton High senior thrower Lia Katoa won both the shot put and discus after taking sixth in the discus in 2019 in the only finals event she qualified for back then as a sophomore.
"I feel really good. It's been a long time coming with junior year getting taken away," Katoa said.
Katoa recently committed to throw at Weber State, she said. Katoa won the shot put with a throw of 38 feet, 10 inches and had about 2 feet of distance ahead of the second-place finisher.
Her discus throw of 129 feet, 3 inches also had about 2 feet of distance between her and second place, a very close margin in that event. Katoa's day helped Layton tie for second place in the 6A girls team standings.
On the boys side, Region 1 champion Roy High took third place in the team standings by one-half of a point: 63.5 points to West Jordan and Westlake's 63.
Reese Jones, a junior, won the 6A boys javelin with a throw of 162 feet, 8 inches and just like at the region meet, the Royals did well in the relay races.
Roy's boys finished second in the 4x100 relay, third in the 4x200 and fourth in the 4x800. All three races were won by a loaded Corner Canyon team which, like Roy, was able to get a handful of its best football players out for the track team with great success this season.
In one of the faster 100 meter finals in recent years, Region 1 sprinters finished 3-4-5 in that race, led by Syracuse's Bryson Cortes in third while Roy's Cade Harris and Parker Kingston ran 11.09 and were listed as finishing fourth and fifth, respectively.
Mason Thueson finished second in the 300 hurdles and fourth in the 110 hurdles. Several more Roy athletes made the podium and every point, as the tight scores indicated, mattered.
Region 1 track athletes topped the podium three times in the state meet: Jones, Weber's Ryan Trane in the 110 hurdles and Layton sophomore Tyler Poole in the discus.
Trane, who's had the top hurdles time in the state all year, comfortably won with a time of 14.17 seconds that barely missed a top-10 spot in the UHSAA record books.
The 4A-1A state track meet will also be held at Davis High on Friday and Saturday.
AREA STATE CHAMPIONS
6A GIRLS
100 meters: Amare Harlan, Fremont (11.83)
200: Amare Harlan, Fremont (24.17)
300 hurdles: Aniston Haycock, Davis (44.00)
Long jump: Amare Harlan, Fremont (17-08)
Javelin: Hokulani Sagapolu, Fremont (121-05)
High jump: Cortnie Barker, Syracuse (05-04)
Shot put: Lia Katoa, Layton (38-10)
Discus: Lia Katoa, Layton (129-03)
5A GIRLS
800 meters: Carlee Hansen, Woods Cross (2:12.48)
1600: Carlee Hansen, Woods Cross (4:49.18)
3200: Carlee Hansen, Woods Cross (10:57.31)
100 hurdles: Sarah Spangenberg, Viewmont (14.87)
Long jump: Sarena Mackley, Box Elder (16-06)
High jump: Jayne Packer, Farmington (05-03)
6A BOYS
110 hurdles: Ryan Trane, Weber (14.17)
Javelin: Reese Jones, Roy (162-08)
Discus: Tyler Poole, Layton (154-02)
5A BOYS
400: Landon Bott, Woods Cross (48.78)
Long jump: Jake Anderson, Box Elder (20-06.25)
4 x 400 relay: Woods Cross, 3:21.74 (Caleb White, Brady James, Landon Bott, Kolby Taylor)
TEAM SCORES
6A GIRLS
1. Lone Peak, 118
T2. Layton, 63
T2. Westlake, 63
4. Fremont, 59
5. Davis, 58
5A GIRLS
1. Timpanogos, 68
2. Woods Cross, 51
T3. Farmington, 47
T3. Springville, 47
5. Lehi, 43
6A BOYS
1. Corner Canyon, 99
2. Skyridge, 88
3. Roy, 63.5
T4. West Jordan, 63
T4. Westlake, 63
5A BOYS
1. Orem, 160
2. Park City, 88
3. Mountain View, 58
4. Woods Cross, 50
5. Box Elder, 36