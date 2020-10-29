The UHSAA released state volleyball brackets for the 6A and 5A classifications Thursday morning and both Region 1 and Region 5 saw three schools in the top 10 of the playoff standings.
First-round games are at 6 p.m. Tuesday, Nov. 3, giving teams a little more than five days to prepare for what's likely going to be the most breathless state volleyball tournament in recent memory.
For starters, the tournament's not being played at Utah Valley University like in past years, due to the coronavirus pandemic. Teams will host playoff games until the semifinals and finals, which are on Nov. 6-7 at Salt Lake Community College.
The schedule: win a first-round match Tuesday and play again Wednesday. Win that and play Thursday. Win on Thursday and book a ticket to the Friday semifinals at SLCC, with the finals following on Saturday.
A team will have to win 4-5 matches, depending on if it has a first-round bye, in as many days in order to be crowned champions, leaving hardly any time for scouting and, more importantly, no margin for rescheduling should a team be quarantined due to COVID-19.
In 6A, Fremont checked in at No. 4, Syracuse was No. 7, Davis is the 10th seed and Northridge is at 11.
Layton got the last home playoff spot in 6A, checking in with the No. 16 seed. The Lancers host Herriman with the winner going to No. 1 Lone Peak in the second round.
Region 1 teams on the road are No. 20 Weber (at Bingham) and No. 22 Clearfield (at Northridge). Fremont, which just completed an unbeaten Region 1 campaign, will host the Bingham-Weber winner.
In Fremont's quarter of the draw is a potential home matchup with No. 5 West Jordan, which is 17-0 this season and has lost only five sets.
Roy withdrew from the 6A tournament Wednesday night after the team went into quarantine, ending its season, according to RHS athletic director Mike Puzey. The Royals were the No. 24 seed, so No. 25 Cyprus bumped up into No. 24 instead.
In 5A, Bountiful grabbed the No. 1 seed plus a first-round bye after cementing a fifth region championship in seven seasons.
Woods Cross is No. 5, Box Elder is No. 9 and both will host home games on Tuesday, Nov. 3, in the first round. Bonneville (21), Farmington (13) and Viewmont (17) are all on the road.
Bountiful's path to the finals could include a quarterfinal matchup with Box Elder and potentially a semifinal against Woods Cross.
Top seeds have done very well in the playoffs so far, which might be good news for Bountiful. Sky View and Union won their respective state titles in 4A and 3A on Wednesday night and both were No. 1 seeds.
6A MATCHUPS
First round, Nov. 3 at 6 p.m.
Clearfield at Northridge, Taylorsville at Davis, Herriman at Layton, Weber at Bingham
Second round, Nov. 4 at 6 p.m.
Bingham/Weber at Fremont, Davis/Taylorsville at Syracuse
5A MATCHUPS
First round, Nov. 3 at 6 p.m.
Cottonwood at Box Elder, Bonneville at Spanish Fork, Farmington at Brighton, Viewmont at Springville, East at Woods Cross
Second round, Nov. 4 at 6 p.m.
Viewmont/Springville at Bountiful