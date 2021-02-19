DRAPER — Five years ago, then-Davis High wrestler Wyatt Koelling won the third of his three individual state wrestling championships.
In that time, the Darts have watched as wrestler after wrestler from Layton and Syracuse have stood on top of the podium, holding a region or even state championship trophy.
Friday night, Maclaine Percival brought first place to the Darts, beating Pleasant Grove’s Zeke Kelley 7-0 in the 6A boys wrestling 152-pound state championship match at Corner Canyon High School.
“I’m just excited and happy that my work paid off,” Percival said.
Percival said he’s cousins with Kelley, but he’s also familiar with him because the two wrestled earlier this season at divisionals where Percival won 4-2, among a handful of other times they’ve met on the mat the past two seasons.
This time around, Percival didn’t have to sweat at the end. Rather, he was trying to pin Kelley and nearly did multiple times.
“At divisionals I was nervous to wrestle him, and pretty slow to come out and didn’t score as many points. This time I just decided to be more attacking and go get him,” Percival said.
Percival went from not placing at state his sophomore year to taking third last year to winning it all in 2021. Two years ago, Percival’s older brother Heston finished second at the state tournament.
“So it was kind of like, I gotta one-up him,” Maclaine Percival said.
Fremont High, which closely won the divisional tournament over Layton, finished in third place as a team.
The Silverwolves traded third and fourth with Westlake most of the day, but pulled ahead into third for good thanks to Nolan Kiser winning the 220-pound state title by pinning Davis High wrestler Davis Richardson in the second period.
Earlier in the night, Layton senior Quade Smith capped his stellar prep career with a third state championship, beating Dallan Hunsaker from American Fork in the first period of sudden-death overtime.
Smith and Hunsaker’s match was cagey for the first period and most of the second. Trailing 1-0, Smith finally took a shot at Hunsaker, scored a takedown and two nearfall points to at the end of the period to go up 4-1.
Smith quickly escaped at the start of the third for 5-1, but Hunsaker scored a takedown and two nearfall points of his own to knot it up at 5-5 midway through the third. Smith escaped, then was called for stalling as the match went to overtime where he eventually took Hunsaker down to secure his third state title.
On the team side of things, the 6A boys team title was wrapped up around lunchtime, just like how Thursday’s 5A title was. Pleasant Grove rode superior depth to its fourth-straight team championship and 10th in the last 11 seasons.
The team that’s responsible for PG not having 11 in a row is Layton, which once again took home the state runner-up trophy.
INDIVIDUAL RESULTS
106: Brayden Robison (Westlake) def. Jace Lemons (Layton) by decision, 7-6
120: Quade Smith (Layton) def. Dallan Hunsaker (American Fork) by decision, 8-6
145: Joshua Millward (Skyridge) def. Benjamin Brown (Northridge) by fall (3:20)
152: Maclaine Percival (Davis) def. Zeke Kelley (Pleasant Grove) by decision, 7-0
160: Park Beeler (Granger) def. Kael Bennie (Layton) by fall (2:49)
182: Ted Johnson (Pleasant Grove) def. Alex Schefer (Davis) by fall (5:18)
220: Nolan Kiser (Fremont) def. Davis Richardson (Davis) by fall (2:19)
TEAM SCORES
1. Pleasant Grove, 278
2. Layton, 196
3. Fremont, 148
4. Westlake, 145.5
5. Davis, 136