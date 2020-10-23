KAYSVILLE — Over the past month, Davis High football has suffered three excruciating home losses by a total of 11 points.
The other game during that stretch, a 36-point road rundown of Syracuse, did little to dull the pain.
On Friday, against that same Syracuse squad, it was time for the Darts to get healthy again.
Davis exorcised the home demons, at least for one day, and advanced to the second round of the 6A state playoffs through a 48-17 trouncing of the Titans.
With the Davis girls soccer team in attendance before leaving for their championship match against American Fork, Spencer Ferguson rushed for a hat trick, scoring on touchdown runs of 25, 4 and 1 yards.
“We’re heading out to see them now,” Ferguson said. “Three touchdowns is nice, now hopefully they win and it can be part of the celebration.”
Ferguson had two touchdowns in the first half and his triple came at the 3:38 mark of the third quarter, giving the Darts a 41-17 lead.
“The boys up front, they had my back all night and they were opening up holes on the line and it’s my job to make people miss and get in the end zone,” Ferguson said.
He led 6A in rushing yards on the year and finished the afternoon with 207 yards on 31 carries, his second time over 200 yards this season.
Quarterback Chance Trujillo closed out the scoring for the Darts (7-3) with a 25-yard pass to Jake Maw early in the fourth quarter, then both teams substituted freely the rest of the way.
Trujillo completed 18 of 27 passes for 267 yards and two touchdowns, then added a 6-yard scamper for a score in the second period.
“It starts with the O-line, then the boys running hard routes ... read the defense and put it on them,” Trujillo said.
No. 11 Davis came out of the gates on fire, scoring 17 points in both the first and second quarters to take a 34-14 lead at the half.
Ferguson had bookend touchdown runs, capping a four-play, 1:38 drive to open the game and rushing for a 4-yarder with 1:55 left in the half.
“Scoring on the first drive relaxes you and gets you ready for the rest of the game, so that was huge for us,” Ferguson said. “It’s always hard to beat a team twice, no matter how much you beat them by earlier, so our mentality was to start fast and don’t let off the gas pedal, because it’s win or go home.”
In between Ferguson’s touchdowns, Trujillo tossed a 15-yard pass to David Spjut and Jackson Leaver booted a 34-yard field goal to make it 17-0 after one.
Syracuse sandwiched a Trujillo’s 6-yard keeper in the second stanza with a pair of Trevor Drake to Colin Sierra strikes for gold. The signature score covered 83 yards, making it 24-14 with 6:25 left in the half.
Sierra finished with four catches and 117 receiving yards.
Ferguson’s second TD and another Leaver field goal from 30 yards out as time expired made it 34-14 at the break.
As good as the Dart offense was in the first half, it was hijacked by seven penalties for 73 yards, that kept the game from being further out of hand.
Defensively, the Davis secondary grabbed three interceptions, two of which led directly to touchdowns.
“It started early this week. We got after it, just getting nasty in practice,” Trujillo said. “We’ve just been looking for the dog in each other; I think we found it. Going into the playoffs, we just have to keep it up.”
Playing a team for the second time wasn’t any easier for the No. 22 Titans (3-7).
“We knew we had an uphill battle. We knew they were good,” Syracuse coach Mike Knight said. “When we got within 10, we had some energy, but offensively they’re really good up front and field position was an issue for us.”
Davis now gets another chance at No. 6 Weber in the next round, one of the teams that contributed to awful home stretch the Darts now hope is just a bad memory.
“It’s good to remember it a little bit, so you have that chip on your shoulder,” Trujillo said. “So you play with anger and aggression. I think it’s good, as long as it’s harnessed.”