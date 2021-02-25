KAYSVILLE — In any state playoff game, a scoring run of any magnitude could be the difference between surviving and advancing, and going home early.
It appeared a 6-0 Davis run that gave the Darts a 24-20 lead in the fourth quarter was going to be the one that lifted them to a win Thursday night in their second-round 6A state playoff game against Pleasant Grove.
Instead, the Vikings closed the game with a 9-0 run of their own, won a low-scoring battle 29-24 and departed the gym as thrilled as any team that just pulled off an upset could be.
The visiting locker room was a loud, joyous place to be. Across the hallway in the home locker room, Davis was discussing the end of its season.
"I thought we had a few minutes (in the second half) where we played really, really well, then I think we had some mental breakdowns against a really, really good team who has probably some size on us inside," Davis coach Anne Jones said.
Though the seeding differences indicate a huge upset with an 11-seed beating a 6, this was always going to be a nailbiter. Davis won a previous meeting this season 43-40 in the Dec. 3 opener, after just three practices, in a game that was as close as the score indicates.
The margin Thursday was rarely more than a couple baskets. PG, a much bigger team than the Darts, controlled the glass and played good defense, particularly against Davis leading scorer Kylee Mabry.
"Basketball is a lot of skill, but there's a lot of luck involved also. I just didn't feel like the ball bounced our way tonight," Jones said.
Though there were plenty of rebounds that just barely didn't get to them and shots that just barely missed, the Darts had two missed layups in the fourth quarter that would've made the lead 28-20.
Still, they had a chance at the end with 33.6 seconds left trailing 26-24 out of a timeout.
Jones drew up a play in the huddle to get the ball to Mabry for an open 3-pointer off a screen, which appeared to work perfectly until the Darts were called for an offensive foul on the aforementioned screen, setting up PG to close the game out at the free-throw line.
Sierra Passey and Callie Tolman led Davis in scoring with six points each. The Darts' season ends with a 16-5 record, while PG heads to the state quarterfinals.