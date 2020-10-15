KAYSVILLE — Soccer teams can count on a thunderous goal maybe once every few matches. Two in one match is a little less common.
But Davis High girls soccer making the state semifinals is a pretty common occurrence, and the Darts will head to their third semifinal in a row after they methodically beat Syracuse 3-0 in the 6A quarterfinals Thursday.
In general, Davis either intercepted or was ready for pretty much every pass Syracuse attempted: through balls down the middle, one-time passes down the line to the forwards, and even clearances.
"It's very difficult to beat a team three times in one season, so we know them very well. We know their tendencies, they know ours and so that's what we stressed yesterday," Davis head coach Souli Phongsavath said.
Normally, Davis scores its goals from right in front of the net or on set pieces. Not Thursday, when each Darts goal came from outside the penalty box.
Utah State commit Alizabeth Arevalo cut in from the left and curled a right-footed shot that dropped into the far corner for a 1-0 halftime lead.
Defender Paris Stout and midfielder Grace Nicol put the game to bed in the second half with blistering shots that flew in just under the crossbar.
"Yeah, three bangers. It felt really good to finally get one in, I've hit so many over and hit the crossbar a million times this year so it was rewarding to have it pay off," Nicol said.
Syracuse was limited to a handful of shots, each saved by Darts goalkeeper Taygan Sill, who just committed to BYU this week.
Late in the first half, Sill saved a high shot from Cortney Cobabe as the Titans sought to tie things up at halftime.
Late in the second half, Sill had another good save by tipping Lexi Paulsen's free kick onto the crossbar.
"I can't say enough good things about her, she's so good," Nicol said of Sill.
Eventually, the Davis lead doubled when a cross wasn't cleared and fell to Stout, who volleyed into the roof of the net for a 2-0 lead.
Syracuse nearly brought it back to 2-1 when a long header went to the top of the box and Abby Schofield beat Sill to the ball and had a wide-open net, but her shot was wide.
Just like that, another thunderous shot flew into Syracuse's goal. This time it was Nicol, who scored the Darts' third goal around midway through the second half to put the game out of question.
The win was also Davis' 12th clean sheet of the season.
"They're better than us," Syracuse head coach Taylor Allen said.
Davis advances to face Pleasant Grove in the state semis after PG defeated Layton on Thursday. That semifinal is scheduled for 7 p.m. Tuesday, Oct. 20, at Rio Tinto Stadium (instead of a high school site like previous years). Fremont defeated Lone Peak to reach the 4 p.m. semifinal that same day.
Syracuse reaches the end of its season and, for seniors such as midfielder Caroline Stringfellow, saw their prep careers end. Stringfellow finished her career with 88 goals and 86 assists in four seasons, both of which are school records. She'll play at BYU, where she's been verbally committed for two years.