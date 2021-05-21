PLEASANT VIEW — Weber High softball head coach Melinda Wade said that the Warriors' 4-3 win on Thursday against Copper Hills to open the 6A state playoffs was "good enough."
They didn't want to be just good enough against the same Grizzlies in the second game of the best-of-three series. They wanted to play their best.
Whether or not the Warriors did play their best, it might have been pretty close to it on Friday.
Weber scored five runs in the first inning before Copper Hills could record an out, and bookended a 12-1 win with six more runs in an onslaught fifth inning that secured a run-rule win and a trip to next week's championship bracket in Spanish Fork.
That makes the Warriors' record 20-4, almost as many wins as the prior three complete seasons combined (21).
"We're happy about it and we feel that's where we should be," Wade said of playing in the final eight.
Typical of a Warriors win, they had big games all throughout the batting order but were also helped by a handful of costly Copper Hills errors sandwiched between some athletic, diving catches the Grizzlies' outfielders and infielders made.
Brooke Merrill doubled twice at the plate, brought the first two runs home in the first inning and struck out eight batters in five innings pitched.
Teylor Torgerson spun a line drive over the right-center field fence to make it 5-0 just two batters after Merrill gave the Warriors the early lead. The first-inning damage: six runs, 10 runners sent to the plate.
Lexy Shaw hit 2 for 4 with two RBIs, plus a jumping, twisting tag-out of a runner at second base. Brianna Judson hit 2 for 3 with two RBIs and Abbie Barker, the No. 7 hitter, hit 2 for 3 with a double and one RBI.
"I think we all knew that we had to come out strong and play our game," Torgerson said.
She said she wasn't trying to hit a home run on the pitch, but Torgerson connected well enough with an outside pitch to send it over.
After the game, she was wearing a large, gold-chained necklace with a softball attached to it that Weber players sign whenever they hit a home run.
As for the rediscovered success on the Weber softball field this year, Torgerson and Wade said the team is very close and the players get along well.
"They love each other. Seriously. It sounds cheesy, but they love each other and they work hard for themselves and they work hard for each other. They don't want to disappoint," Wade said.
Starting next Tuesday in Utah County, the Warriors will get to see where the team cohesion takes them.