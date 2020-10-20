SANDY — Fremont High's girls soccer team kicked off its 6A girls soccer state semifinal Tuesday against American Fork, then didn't see the ball at one of its players' feet for the next eight minutes.
It was cat and mouse.
The Cavemen, the defending 6A state champions, handled the No. 13 seeded Silverwolves in a 2-0 decision, ending a deep playoff run by a Fremont team that upset a No. 4 and a No. 5 seed along the way.
No team keeps possession stats in high school soccer, but the seeing eye could tell AF controlled the ball a majority of the game to the point where all the Silverwolves were doing for long stretches of time was chasing shadows.
Addie Gardner and Nicole Lewis scored in the first half for the Cavemen, who had a few more chances to extend their lead throughout the first half.
"We played well. It was pretty messy the whole first 20 minutes both ways. I didn't feel like they were playing well, I didn't feel like we were playing well," Fremont coach Kelly Parke said. "After we all settled in ... I thought we played well. I really do. The last 10 minutes we were chasing the ball quite a bit."
For all the AF possession and shots, Fremont had its chances and nearly scored three times. Late in the first half trailing 1-0, forward Payten Ivins shot hard at AF keeper Abby Bloxham, who parried the ball out for a throw-in.
Two minutes later, Ivins guided a low rolling shot that was headed right for the bottom corner until Bloxham dove to her right to keep it out and force a corner kick.
In the second half, trailing 2-0, Ivins crossed the ball in from the left and Brooklyn Robinson flicked the ball with her right foot and watched it clang off the frame of the goal.
Cavemen coach Derek Dunn was unhappy with how his team played, told them as much afterward and was very frustrated when talking to reporters after the game.
"I knew (Parke) was going to bring it, and I know those girls were going to bring it. They had nothing to lose and that's exactly what they did was brought it and we were just a little bit better today. Just a little bit," Dunn said.
Before the Fremont gathered for practice on Monday, word was already spreading throughout the school community about what happened with the football team, which was placed on quarantine just a few days before its scheduled home playoff game.
The football news sent a ripple through the Silverwolves soccer team as they knew how close and how fragile things were in this COVID-scape.
Whether it was related or unrelated to the football team's cases and exposures, Parke got news late Monday night that some soccer players were quarantined, severely altering Tuesday's starting lineup.
That was in addition to Fremont losing starting midfielder Brynlee Meyerhoffer to injury after last week's game.
Last year in the semifinals, Davis had late lineup trouble due to a starting forward having the flu and was forced to change its formation — and the Darts ended up beating Pleasant Grove 1-0.
There was no such fortune for Fremont.