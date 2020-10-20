SANDY — Pleasant Grove won a free kick 21 seconds after kickoff in Tuesday night’s 6A girls soccer state semifinal match. Davis repelled it and, for the remaining 79 minutes and 39 seconds of play, the No. 2-seeded Darts coasted.
Davis scored two goals within the first 10 minutes of the match, led 3-0 at halftime and thrashed the No. 6 Vikings 4-1 to book a spot in Friday night’s state championship game.
On paper, this matchup didn’t look anything like a potential 4-1 Darts win. PG defeated Layton in the quarterfinals and the Lancers had split this year’s series with Davis.
The Vikings were also one of two teams to beat top-seeded American Fork this season, and the Darts will face the aforementioned Cavemen at 8 p.m. Friday in the state title match.
A few minutes after the PG free kick, Davis opened the scoring. Alizabeth Arevalo, a Utah State commit, scored in the seventh minute of the match when she met Annie Haycock’s cross and turned it into the goal.
“I thought it was great because we came out a little jittery the first five minutes or so. To get that goal and the other goal within the first 10 minutes or so really helped us settle down and play our game,” head coach Souli Phongsavath said.
Midfielder Grace Nicol scored two goals, both in the first half. The Utah State commit stabbed home a goal that rattled around the penalty box after a corner kick for an early 2-0 lead.
The margins of the Darts’ first two goals were such that they probably wouldn’t go in 10 times out of 10, but this time they did and Davis benefited greatly from the fast start.
Nicol lofted a long shot in under the crossbar with just 27 seconds left in the first half for a big boost headed into halftime.
Leading 3-0, Davis had two shots cleared off the goal line in the first minute of the second half, but one of them was ruled a handball. Arevalo tucked the ensuing penalty kick into the bottom corner for a 4-0 lead.
CC Norman scored in the 54th minute for the Vikings and started about a 15-minute period where PG controlled possession and had a handful of corner kicks and shots at goal, none of which cut into the Davis lead further.
“Usually on this big field with teams, it’s usually low-scoring for us. A goal or two maybe. But to get to four goals was a pleasant surprise and it’s what we hoped for,” Phongsavath said.
The other pleasant surprise for Davis has been Arevalo, who transferred to the Darts this year after previously playing at Logan High. Her two goals Tuesday pushed her season tally up to 19, Phongsavath said.
Prior to Tuesday, the Darts hadn’t been seriously challenged in the playoffs and, judging by Tuesday’s scoreline, they still haven’t been. That will definitely change Friday against the defending state champion Cavemen.
This season, through all its weirdness, has been Davis’ best since 2016. That was the last of its unprecedented three-season, 45-game unbeaten run across Utah’s soccer landscape.
After 2017, the Darts’ grip on the girls soccer scene loosened and American Fork stepped in to take control.
The Cavemen won the 6A title in 2017 over Syracuse, then Davis upset AF in the 2018 quarterfinals before the Cavemen got the Darts back in last year’s title match.
Friday will just be another chapter between the two schools who have combined for five of the last six girls soccer state championships in Utah’s highest classification.