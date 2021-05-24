OREM — Making a postseason run through the 6A baseball state tournament bracket was always going to be a tall task for anyone. It just got a lot tougher for Layton.
The Region 1 baseball champions will have to make a postseason run in the 1-loss bracket of the 6A state tournament after falling quietly to Riverton 5-0 in Monday afternoon's championship bracket game at Utah Valley University.
Layton will be back at UVU on Tuesday at 1:30 p.m. to face the loser of the American Fork/Bingham game, which will finish late Monday night.
The Lancers will hope to do better at the plate Tuesday than they did Monday against Riverton ace Sam Beck, who allowed four hits through six innings. Layton had runners in scoring position just twice throughout the game and both times came up empty.
"The better team won today, I mean they put pressure on us early and we just didn't get it done when we had opportunities," LHS coach Robert Ferneau said.
Layton last advanced this far in the state tournament in 2014 when the Lancers won three games to get to UVU, then were blown out by Jordan and Pleasant Grove. If the bats stay quiet again on Tuesday, this year's tournament will end in the same fashion.
"We have to win every pitch from here on out or else we'll be in the highway bracket and we don't want that," Ferneau said.
Through three innings, Cam Day had managed the Lancers' only base hit. Day is the Lancers' ace pitcher, but he didn't have the '"1" next to his name in the lineup sheet indicating his defensive position.
The "1" was next to Bryce Greenhalgh. Ferneau said that Day rested Monday because he threw 98 pitches on Thursday. Day hasn't thrown on less than four days rest the whole season, Ferneau added.
Still, the Lancers were in it most of the game. Layton was fortunate to only trail 2-0 going to bat in the bottom of the third.
Riverton scored on a sacrifice fly in the first inning, then only managed one run in the second inning also off a sac fly despite loading the bases with no outs. But the at-bats were long, and even the foul balls the Silverwolves got ahold of were hit hard.
To lead off the top of the fifth, Day made a diving catch in right field on a fly ball that surely would've been an extra-base hit. That seemed to give Layton a boost, but it didn't last. A few pitches later, Jackson Hoffman came out of center field and in to pitch.
Ferneau felt that if Layton had kept it close down the stretch that the Lancers could've pulled something out.
But later in the fifth inning, Riverton put two more runs across on an error and a passed ball, then turned a double play in the bottom half to send Layton back to the dugout.
In the bottom of the sixth, LHS had two runners on with two outs and couldn't score, the penultimate frame in an afternoon full of them against Beck.