The UHSAA released its state tournament brackets for the 4A, 3A and 2A volleyball tournaments Friday morning. Here's where the area teams landed. Full brackets can be found on uhsaa.org/tournaments.
3A BRACKET
Four-time defending state champion Morgan will likely enter the 3A state tournament as the favorite despite getting the No. 2 seed.
The Trojans (22-5) will face the Juab/Manti winner at 10:30 a.m. Tuesday, Oct. 29, at Utah Valley University.
Should Morgan win out, the Trojans would likely face top-seeded San Juan in the championship game. MHS beat SJ in last year's championship match.
4A BRACKET
Thanks to the new format, Ogden makes its first postseason appearance since 2005, according to athletic director Shawn MacQueen.
The Tigers are seeded 14th and will host Logan in the first round on at 1 p.m. Saturday. The winner faces No. 3 Ridgeline at 5:30 p.m. Tuesday at UVU.
Bear River, seeded 16th, will host Canyon View. The winner gets top-seeded Juan Diego in the second round at UVU.
Ben Lomond got the bottom seed (21st) and travels to Hurricane for a 1 p.m. Saturday matchup.
2A BRACKET
Layton Christian Academy is seeded 9th and will host UMA-Camp Williams at 1 p.m. Saturday. Should the Eagles win, they'd face No. 8 Monticello in the second round next at 9 a.m. Friday, Nov. 1.
St. Joseph is seeded No. 12 and hosts region foe Utah Military Academy on Saturday. The winner gets fifth-seeded Millard in the second round at 9 a.m. Friday, Nov. 1, at UVU.