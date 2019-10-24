SANDY — Abby Beus ran for Ogden High in Wednesday's 3-mile cross country state championship race at Sugarhouse Park. Then she was at soccer practice a few hours later.
Twenty-seven hours after the cross country race, Beus was back to her usual thing of sprinting past defenders on the soccer field.
"I was feeling OK. I took an ice bath (last night). I was pumped up, though," Beus said nonchalantly. "I think I was pretty sore (today), but once the game started, you forgot about it because of all the things going on, you have to focus."
Beus raced past two defenders to create one goal, then scored Ogden's second goal in the Tigers' 3-2 win over Green Canyon in the 4A girls soccer state semifinals, playing a huge role in Ogden's win and earning huge praise from her coach and teammates.
"Her work rate was a game changer for us alone. Not even the goal, just her work and her heart, we followed it from there," Tigers coach Skylar Stam said.
There's no rest for the weary, though. The Tigers (17-2) will play at 4 p.m. Friday at Rio Tinto Stadium for the state championship against the winner of the Ridgeline/Desert Hills semifinal.
A healthy chunk of Ogden girls soccer's 87 goals before Thursday were directly because Beus — who now has 12 goals and 12 assists this year — made a habit of sprinting past defenders and either scoring or making a perfect pass.
Exhibit A: the 28th minute of Thursday's scoreless and tenuously balanced semifinal matchup at Jordan High.
Beus sped past two players on the right side, took the ball to the back line and sent it back into the penalty box for Kadrey Howell, who one-timed a shot into the bottom left corner.
"Oh my gosh. She's insane. I'm so proud of her, she's become so good. This year is her year," senior midfielder Alysia Butters said. "Honestly, I was like, 'Abby, I don't know if I'd go to that race,' but she can do anything."
Green Canyon's Maggie Stephens scored one minute later to tie the game. Then, the goal avalanche that usually happens in Ogden's games arrived.
Bonita Gray, who also ran at the state cross country meet Wednesday, sent the ball forward for Beus to chase.
Beus pressured the defenders, ended up with the ball, took two dribbles into the box and tucked the ball away into the bottom right corner.
"We pressured really hard those last few minutes (of the first half), and I think that helped us get goals because we capitalized off their mistakes, but they're a really good team," Butters said.
Ogden then made it a 3-1 halftime lead — playing against a biting north wind — after a goal with 25 seconds left in the first half. Butters took a long-range shot that was tipped by the goalkeeper onto the cross bar and down to Tori Kalista.
Kalista kicked the ball goal-bound and it eventually rolled in past numerous defenders, officially counting as an own goal.
"I think we were just nervous and were kind of a little antsy about it (in the first 25 minutes), but once we realized we could hang with these guys, we can beat them, we kind of got into our game," Beus said.
As delicately balanced as semifinal games could be, this one was very close to starting on the wrong foot for Ogden.
Allison Collinwood saved a close-range shot in the 24th minute, then ran out of her goal to deal with a 1-on-1 chance, and she did enough to clear the danger.
Howell scored the opening goal three minutes later to ease the pressure. Collinwood dove low to her left to save a shot early in the second half and Ogden cleared away the ensuing corner kick.
Collinwood faced several shots in the second half as the Wolves chased the game. The junior keeper turned away every single one of them.
Ogden had a few decent looks at goal that didn't go in after the break, then it was GC who made things interesting in the 72nd minute when Kylie Olsen slotted home a penalty kick after a foul in the box.
It set up a nervy final eight minutes but, since Ogden held on, its season will last for one more day.
"They're not done. They have one goal and until it's done, they're not ready to celebrate. It's been that way the whole tournament," Stam said.