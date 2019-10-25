SANDY — Bonneville High's girls soccer team played 20 matches before Friday's state championship game.
In that time, the Lakers had morphed from a team of nine new starters — seven of them are sophomores or younger — unsure of just how good they could be, to a team that was plausibly 10 seconds and a saved penalty kick away from winning a region championship.
Even in the four losses, Bonneville came away feeling it wasn't that far away from winning.
In Friday's 5A state championship game against Skyline at Rio Tinto Stadium, the Lakers were right there at the very end, an ending that went the way of the Eagles.
Ani Jensen picked up a loose ball outside the penalty box in the first period of extra time and rocketed a shot off the underside of the crossbar and into the goal, giving Skyline a 2-1 victory.
"The state championship game comes down to who makes the least mistakes. Everyone makes mistakes and we made one more than they did today," Bonneville coach Gavin Garside said.
Skyline controlled possession from the opening whistle and turned it into a handful of free kicks in the Lakers' half of the field — the defenders dealt with them easily — and a long shot that goalkeeper Abree Beardall dove low to save in the 14th minute.
Two minutes later, Bonneville breathed a sigh of relief when a Skyline corner kick resulted in an open shot from 6 yards out that went high.
The relief only lasted so long. Every time the Lakers got the ball to a player across midfield, the Eagles' defenders were there to swipe it away.
Skyline controlled possession in the first half and were deserved halftime leaders after Lilly Kimball took advantage of a defensive giveaway and hit a shot into the bottom corner past Abree Beardall.
To that point, Beardall had rebuffed several Skyline chances but Kimball's shot was hit too hard from too close a distance.
The Eagles missed a golden chance to go ahead 2-0 in the 55th minute when Ali Swensen sent a wide-open look at goal wide of the far post.
That seemed to be the catalyst the Lakers needed to find some offensive opportunities. Summer Diamond and Rylee Lopaz started to find space on the right side and it resulted in a 63rd-minute corner kick that Skyline cleared.
The clearance only went as far as Diamond, who took a left-footed shot from near the corner flag that was heading for the top left corner of the goal before it was tipped away.
Diamond then had a free kick from just outside the penalty box saved. Bonneville finally got a breakthrough with five minutes left when senior defender Hailey Price headed in the tying goal.
"The girls need to keep their heads up though, they played well. We're so young, so young. They've got a lot to look forward to," Garside said. "And the seniors, they guided the trail."
Momentum was with Bonneville and then, two minutes later, it wasn't. Lopaz was shown a straight red card and the Lakers had to play extra time with 10 players.
Seven minutes after the start of extra time, Skyline was celebrating the golden goal and a state title.