SANDY — For the second time in three years, a Region 1 girls soccer team went to the 6A state championship game and faced American Fork.
In 2017, the Cavemen beat Syracuse.
In 2019, Davis High finished third in Region 1 and were seeded fifth in the first RPI-seeded state tournament, so not many thought they'd get to the state title game in the first place.
When they did on Friday morning, they met an organized, defensively sound American Fork team that capitalized on one mistake and beat the Darts 1-0 at Rio Tinto Stadium.
"This game was going to be 1-0 all the way through," Davis coach Souli Phongsavath said. "I thought, it's whoever could've capitalized on their chances. I thought we made one mistake, one little giveaway at the back and they capitalized on it. In games like this where the teams are really, really close, it's going to turn on something like that."
After a scoreless first half devoid of any promising chances, Grace Nicol manufactured the best chance of the game in the 45th minute.
Nicol skipped past a defender on the left side, cut in with the ball and fired a curling shot that AF goalkeeper Haven Empey tipped over the crossbar and out for a corner kick.
"To get this far is absolutely fantastic, unfortunately we weren't able to pull it off. That doesn't take away from — nobody thought we would be there," Phongsavath said.
American Fork had two corner kicks over the next five minutes, then scored the game's first goal in the 51st minute when the Cavemen took advantage of a turnover that gave them a numbers advantage going forward.
It ended with AF's Addison Gardner beating Davis goalkeeper Taygan Sill to a through ball and Gardner scored.
Davis controlled possession for a 10-minute stretch following the goal but didn't have the final pass to create a clear scoring chance. Every chance the Darts had came from long distance.
"As we were reading the game, they do a really good job defensively and that's how they got us last year. We lost to them last year with a great team that should've been here again," AF coach Derek Dunn said.
Davis was going for its fifth girls soccer state championship Friday and its first since a dominant, unbeaten team took home a third-straight title in 2016.