OREM — This was always going to be a tougher-than-normal state title game for Morgan.
On Tuesday, Union High became the talk of the state tournament when the Cougars trailed 14-6 in the fifth set against Grand, won the next 10 points and improbably won the set.
On Wednesday night with the arena at Utah Valley University to themselves, Morgan and Union battled to an epic fifth set that could've gone either way: a fifth-straight state title for the Trojans or a first state title since 1976 for the Cougars.
It went the latter.
Morgan's four-season reign atop 3A volleyball came to an end at the hands of Union, 24-26, 23-25, 25-21, 25-15, 17-19.
"Union battled hard. They didn't quit. Morgan battled hard and we didn't quit. It was a dogfight, those last few points could've gone either way," Morgan coach Liz Wiscombe said.
The Trojans, who hadn't so much as lost a set in a state tournament match since the second round in 2016, found themselves down two sets and quickly turned the tide to set up the aforementioned nailbiter in the fifth set.
MHS went ahead 11-4 in the fifth, then Union came back.
The Cougars had already erased Morgan's 24-19 lead in the first set, and slowly turned the Trojans' 11-4 fifth-set lead into 13-9 and 14-11 where UHS saved three match points and saved another at 16-15.
Union won when Ellison Weaver's hit from the left side hit a blocker and tipped over the defense.
"I told them, 'You need to be mentally strong and we can do hard things,' kind of what I told them the other day. It was the same dynamics: stay mentally stable. That game can switch easily," Union head coach Analaine Mailoto said.
Mailoto was a standout volleyball player at Fremont High in the late 2000s, then went to Southern Utah University where she started at outside hitter all four years.
Since Mailoto became Union's coach in 2015, the Cougars amassed a 102-39 record with four region titles coming into Wednesday's championship match.
Add a state title to the list. Weaver was Union's best player as she hit several clean kills in the first two sets and couldn't be stopped until the third set.
Morgan started to get some blocks in — Alex Trussell, Abbie Cox and Kylee Brown made the biggest plays in that department — and it gave the Trojans enough leeway to string some more points together.
It also took attention off of outside hitter Emery Wheeler, who took advantage and made several big hits down the stretch. Wheeler finished with 26 kills and 19 digs.
Leading 24-20, the Cougars won an epic point to make people wonder if they'd come back again, but MHS feld firm and won the third set.
"They just decided, 'We're not losing this.' They played great defense. We had some great defensive plays and that brought us back. Our hitters were aggressive and they weren't afraid to swing," Wiscombe said.
The Trojans turned a 6-5 lead in the fourth set into 12-5 on Kate Korth's serve, eventually dominating 25-15 behind excellent hitting from Cox and Brown.
Cox ended with 15 kills, 16 digs and five blocks. Brown had 11 kills. Kiah Johnson had 10 kills with 10 digs. In another amazing performance under the lights, senior setter Sydney Stuart had 64 assists.
When it looked like Morgan was about to run away with the fifth set, the Cougars roared back again. An 11-4 lead became 13-9, which became 14-11 and a Trojans match point, which then became 14-14.
Morgan saved a match point at 14-15 thanks to a Wheeler tip-in, then saved another at 16-17. At 17-18, it was Weaver (who else?) that made the winning hit for Union.
"That was a tough one to see anybody have to lose, dang it," Wiscombe said.
Semifinal: Morgan 3, Richfield 0
The Trojans trailed 6-1 early in the second set Wednesday morning as the Wildcats put a block up against the outside hitters.
So Morgan started setting to its middle hitters almost exclusively, turned a 6-1 deficit into a 13-7 lead and coasted 25-19 in the second set after winning the first set 25-17.
Wheeler teed off for 14 kills, with a handful coming in a dominant third set that saw the Trojans lead by as much as 13 points before winning 25-15. Stuart had 36 assists and two service aces.
Cox had 10 kills and six blocks.