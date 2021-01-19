PLEASANT VIEW — If by the good graces of offensive rebounding you get a third chance at a game-tying or game-winning shot, consider yourself fortunate — or perhaps good enough at offensive rebounds to scrape out a win.
Weber High junior guard Cannon DeVries let loose an off-balance 3-pointer at the buzzer that went in, sending the Warriors home with a 55-54 win over rival Fremont in the teams’ first meeting of the season, a meeting that surely won’t be forgotten anytime soon by either team or the few dozen people there.
Trailing by two, DeVries had a layup go off the rim with 10 seconds left. Sam Gibby rebounded the ball and passed back out to DeVries, whose 3-pointer missed and ended up in Gibby’s hands again, who flung it to DeVries for the last-ditch shot.
“I missed the layup and I’m like, ‘Ah shoot, I just lost us the game,’ and then Sam got the rebound and kicked it to me and then I’m like, ‘OK, I get another chance,’ missed it then Sam made another big play, kicked it back out and then went from there,” DeVries said.
The ball was near its apex when the buzzer went off. It went through the net and DeVries jumped and fist-pumped before being swarmed by the bench. The celebration made its way to midcourt and then behind the basket near the Warriors (5-7, 3-2 Region 1) bench.
To say the least, he didn’t think he would have another shot at a game-winner, let alone three total, thus the merits of rebounding.
“In the last timeout when their guy was at the line, I called that timeout and I said, ‘OK if he misses, here’s what we’re doing, if he makes, here’s what we’re doing,’” Weber head coach Landon Cosby said. “And I also told them you gotta go crash the glass no matter what. We can’t watch or the game will be over.”
The Warriors, who are starting to find their feet this season after a flurry of games in December, met a very young Fremont (5-6, 3-2) team that is also finding its own way amid a decent start to the Region 1 campaign coming into Tuesday.
This isn’t the same Silverwolves team that won the 6A state championship last year; they list no seniors on a roster of 13 players — with the leading scorers being (in order) a junior, a freshman and three sophomores — but they’ve had a decent start to the region campaign.
They nearly went home with a rivalry win and an invigorated darkhorse challenge for a region title. Weber lept to a 21-13 lead after the first quarter as Tukker Higgs scored 11 of his game-high 18 points then.
Then it became a game of nip and tuck, push and pull, just like the ocean tides, just like the rivalry these schools have had since the 1990s.
When Fremont cut the lead to 23-17 in the second quarter, Weber’s Calvin Fisher banked in a 3-pointer after exiting the game in the first quarter due to turning his ankle. The lead got cut to 28-25, then extended to 32-25.
Fremont didn’t get the play it wanted at the end of the half, but Dakota Arglye still created some space and his midrange shot rattled home at the buzzer to close the score to 32-27.
When Weber celebrated its buzzer beater on the court after the game, it was Argyle who was motionless and with his head in his hands near the basket. Argyle picked up his fourth foul in the third quarter, checked back in with 7:30 left in the game and played the rest of the way, finishing with 13 points.
DeVries banked in a 3 with 10 seconds left in the third quarter to push the lead to 41-37 in what increasingly became a game that looked like it would come down to the final possession.
Argyle gave Fremont its first lead of the game with 5:13 left. Ryker Chatelain made a basket at the other end to restore Weber’s lead the next possession.
Higgs cut in for a layup for a 50-48 Weber lead, then Drake Parker made a jumper off a screen for Fremont before Hunter Hansen’s layup gave Fremont a 52-50 lead with barely a minute left.
DeVries took a missed David Calvert free throw — the front end of a one-and-one bonus trip with the score 54-52 — to the other end and drove for the layup, which started the unlikely chain of events leading to the win.
Hansen, a freshman, led Fremont with 16 points and Braden Flinders had 11.