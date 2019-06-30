HUNTER YODER
Roy
Pitcher • Senior
Yoder accumulated a 6-2 pitching record and a 2.80 ERA in 55 innings pitched with 39 strikeouts. At the plate, Yoder totaled a .365 on-base percentage, nine RBIS, five doubles and a 1.000 fielding percentage.
CALUM SEIFERT
Woods Cross
Catcher • Senior
In 24 reported games, Seifert batted .304 with a .388 on-base percentage, 22 RBIs, seven doubles, two home runs and one triple. Defensively, he threw out 16 runners on the base paths and tallied a .972 fielding percentage.
JAXSON DART
Roy
Infielder • Sophomore
Dart batted .407 with a .491 on-base percentage, 29 RBIs, nine doubles, one triple and three home runs.
NICK GARCIA
St. Joseph
Infielder • Senior
In 22 reported games, Garcia batted .479 with a .552 on-base percentage, 42 RBIs, 11 doubles, one triple, one home run and 22 stolen bases. He also pitched 30 innings, accumulating a 4-2 record with 47 strikeouts.
STOCKTON HALL
Davis
Infielder • Senior
At shortstop, Hall had a .947 fielding percentage, drove in 13 runs, hit five doubles with one triple and had a .358 on-base percentage. Hall pitched 35 1/3 innings with a 5-3 record, a 2.58 ERA, 29 strikeouts and three saves.
CARSON DAY
Bear River
Infielder • Senior
Day hit .415 with a .495 on-base percentage, 22 RBIs, 13 doubles, four stolen bases and a .961 fielding percentage. On the mound, he pitched 14 1/3 innings with six saves, two runs allowed and 26 strikeouts.
PARKER COOMBS
Bear River
Outfielder/Pitcher • Senior
Coombs batted .329 with a .481 on-base percentage, 14 RBIs, seven stolen bases and a .978 fielding percentage. He tallied a 4-0 pitching record in 17 innings with a 2.88 ERA and 13 strikeouts.
BRYSON HALES
Davis
Outfielder • Junior
Hales batted .392 with a .516 on-base percentage, 15 RBIs, five doubles, one home run and a .967 fielding percentage.
ETHAN GIACALONE
Clearfield
Outfielder • Senior
Giacalone batted .411 with a .511 on-base percentage, 22 RBIs, six doubles, two triples, four stolen bases and a .971 fielding percentage.
SAGE WAYMENT
Fremont
All-Around • Senior
At pitcher, Wayment had a 5-3 record, 2.67 ERA and 40 strikeouts against 10 walks in 52 2/3 innings. At outfielder, Wayment batted .298 with a .377 on-base percentage, 20 RBIs and six doubles.