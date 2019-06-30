Varsity Baseball - Davis vs. Fremont 11
Fremont's Jack Arevalo (8) rounds first base in the first inning against Davis on Friday, April 26, 2019, at Fremont High School in Plain City.

 SAMANTHA MADAR, Standard-Examiner

HADLEY DAVIS

Bear River

Pitcher • Senior

Davis pitched 55 innings with a 1.65 ERA, a 6-4 record and 55 strikeouts against 17 walks.

JACK AREVALO

Fremont

Catcher/Pitcher • Junior

Arevalo threw out eight baserunners, had a .404 on-base percentage, 17 RBIs, five doubles and two home runs. Arevalo also had a 3-0 pitching record with a 2.86 ERA in 29 1/3 innings with 37 strikeouts against 14 walks.

MASON MEMMOTT

Fremont

Infielder • Sophomore

Memmott hit .348 with a .496 on-base percentage, 13 RBIs, six doubles, two triples and one home run.

MICAH DEL RIO

Layton

Infielder/Pitcher • Senior

At shortstop, Del Rio drove in 16 runs with six doubles and one triple. At pitcher, Del Rio allowed three earned runs in 33 innings pitched for a 0.63 ERA and 39 strikeouts against 19 hits and 13 walks allowed.

CONNER COLEMAN

Clearfield

Infielder • Senior

Coleman batted .391 with a .511 on-base percentage, 27 RBIs, six doubles, three triples, four home runs and a .961 fielding percentage.

JAKE WENDT

Davis

Infielder/Pitcher

Wendt batted .369 with a .430 on-base percentage, 21 runs scored, eight RBIs, four doubles, one triple and 10 stolen bases. At pitcher, Wendt tossed 24 1/3 innings with a 2-0 record and 15 strikeouts.

MARK AMPARAN

Syracuse

Outfielder • Senior

Amparan batted .378 with a .474 on-base percentage, 16 RBIs, 11 doubles, two triples, three home runs and five stolen bases.

CHRIS PORM

Roy

Outfielder • Junior

Porm batted .370 with a .547 on-base percentage, 10 RBIs, two doubles, one home run and a 1.000 fielding percentage.

BRANDON YOUNG

Farmington

Outfielder • Senior

KELTON SUMMERS

Bear River

All-Around • Senior

At catcher, Summers batted .376 with a .444 on-base percentage, 19 RBIs, five doubles, one triple, threw out 17 runners on the base paths and fielded .984. At pitcher, Summers tossed 19 1/3 innings with a 1.81 ERA, four saves, a 1-0 record and 26 strikeouts against 14 hits and 10 walks allowed.

You can reach prep sports reporter Patrick Carr via email at pcarr@standard.net. Follow him on Twitter @patrickcarr_ and on Facebook at facebook.com/patrickcarr17/.

