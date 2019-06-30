HADLEY DAVIS
Bear River
Pitcher • Senior
Davis pitched 55 innings with a 1.65 ERA, a 6-4 record and 55 strikeouts against 17 walks.
JACK AREVALO
Fremont
Catcher/Pitcher • Junior
Arevalo threw out eight baserunners, had a .404 on-base percentage, 17 RBIs, five doubles and two home runs. Arevalo also had a 3-0 pitching record with a 2.86 ERA in 29 1/3 innings with 37 strikeouts against 14 walks.
MASON MEMMOTT
Fremont
Infielder • Sophomore
Memmott hit .348 with a .496 on-base percentage, 13 RBIs, six doubles, two triples and one home run.
MICAH DEL RIO
Layton
Infielder/Pitcher • Senior
At shortstop, Del Rio drove in 16 runs with six doubles and one triple. At pitcher, Del Rio allowed three earned runs in 33 innings pitched for a 0.63 ERA and 39 strikeouts against 19 hits and 13 walks allowed.
CONNER COLEMAN
Clearfield
Infielder • Senior
Coleman batted .391 with a .511 on-base percentage, 27 RBIs, six doubles, three triples, four home runs and a .961 fielding percentage.
JAKE WENDT
Davis
Infielder/Pitcher
Wendt batted .369 with a .430 on-base percentage, 21 runs scored, eight RBIs, four doubles, one triple and 10 stolen bases. At pitcher, Wendt tossed 24 1/3 innings with a 2-0 record and 15 strikeouts.
MARK AMPARAN
Syracuse
Outfielder • Senior
Amparan batted .378 with a .474 on-base percentage, 16 RBIs, 11 doubles, two triples, three home runs and five stolen bases.
CHRIS PORM
Roy
Outfielder • Junior
Porm batted .370 with a .547 on-base percentage, 10 RBIs, two doubles, one home run and a 1.000 fielding percentage.
BRANDON YOUNG
Farmington
Outfielder • Senior
KELTON SUMMERS
Bear River
All-Around • Senior
At catcher, Summers batted .376 with a .444 on-base percentage, 19 RBIs, five doubles, one triple, threw out 17 runners on the base paths and fielded .984. At pitcher, Summers tossed 19 1/3 innings with a 1.81 ERA, four saves, a 1-0 record and 26 strikeouts against 14 hits and 10 walks allowed.