Click through the above photos to see the selections for the 2019 Standard-Examiner All-Area Boys Soccer First Team.
2019 All-Area Boys Soccer First Team
You can reach prep sports reporter Patrick Carr via email at pcarr@standard.net. Follow him on Twitter @patrickcarr_ and on Facebook at facebook.com/patrickcarr17/.
Tags
PATRICK CARR
Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily!
Your notification has been saved.
There was a problem saving your notification.
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.
Followed notifications
Please log in to use this featureLog In
Don't have an account? Sign Up Today
See what people are talking about at The Community Table!
Most Popular
Articles
- Ogden man accused of attempted murder, rape after allegedly attacking woman Monday
- Remains found in March in Ogden foothills identified as man who went missing in 2018
- Police identify Roy man killed in motorcycle crash on Trapper's Loop
- Hooper man pleads not guilty to obstruction of justice charges connected to 2018 murder case
- Poaching Problem: Mid-major college basketball teams fight 'slimy' recruiting from bigger schools
- Logan restaurant owner pleads guilty to federal charge of forging checks, avoiding paying backpay
- Jared Paul Farr
- Weber County's growth forcing farmers to make tough decisions about selling land
- Gwyn Ann Davidson Larsen Schmidt
- Black Lives Matter Utah to protest police confrontation, shooting of Jamal Bell
Community members and the Black Lives Matter group protest for Jamal Bell on Friday, June 21, 2019, outside Weber County Attorney's Office over his confrontation with police in March.
Latest News
- All-Area MVP: Bonneville's Joe Cloward drew all kinds of attention, still scored in bunches
- 'You can improve your life:' The faces behind the Northern Utah firefighting program threatened by a federal budget ax
- Coach of the Year: Weber's Swift listened, made changes that propelled Warriors to state title
- 2019 All-Area Boys Soccer First Team
- 2019 All-Area Boys Soccer Second Team
- 2019 All-Area Boys Soccer Third Team
- 2019 All-Area Boys Soccer Honorable Mentions
- Ogden Raptors drop Saturday affair with Orem, 7-4