JOSH VARLEY

Viewmont

Goalkeeper • Senior

Varley kept 12 shutouts and allowed just six goals in 16 matches.

BREYDEN BOYDSTON

Weber

Defender • Sophomore

Boydston anchored the defensive group and helped keep six shutouts on defense and scored one goal with one assist.

RILEY GUNN

Viewmont

Defender • Senior

Gunn helped keep 12 shutouts on defense and scored one goal.

JESUS TOMASI

Layton Christian

Defender • Senior

Tomasi scored 15 goal with six assists and helped keep 13 shutouts on defense.

DANIEL HOOSLYN

St. Joseph

Midfielder • Senior

Hooslyn scored six goals.

BRANDON BEJARANO

Bonneville

Midfielder • Junior

Bejarano scored six goals with two assists.

ERIK ARROYO

Ben Lomond

Midfielder • Senior

Arroyo scored four goals with one assist.

CODY MOORE

Roy

Midfielder • Junior

Moore scored seven goals in 16 reported matches.

JJ MUNIZ

Ogden

Forward • Senior

Muniz scored 10 goals with 10 assists.

JOSHUA HARWOOD

Davis

Forward • Junior

Harwood scored 11 goals with nine assists.

ELI NIXON

Layton

Forward • Junior

Nixon scored 13 goals with four assists.

