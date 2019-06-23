JOSH VARLEY
Viewmont
Goalkeeper • Senior
Varley kept 12 shutouts and allowed just six goals in 16 matches.
BREYDEN BOYDSTON
Weber
Defender • Sophomore
Boydston anchored the defensive group and helped keep six shutouts on defense and scored one goal with one assist.
RILEY GUNN
Viewmont
Defender • Senior
Gunn helped keep 12 shutouts on defense and scored one goal.
JESUS TOMASI
Layton Christian
Defender • Senior
Tomasi scored 15 goal with six assists and helped keep 13 shutouts on defense.
DANIEL HOOSLYN
St. Joseph
Midfielder • Senior
Hooslyn scored six goals.
BRANDON BEJARANO
Bonneville
Midfielder • Junior
Bejarano scored six goals with two assists.
ERIK ARROYO
Ben Lomond
Midfielder • Senior
Arroyo scored four goals with one assist.
CODY MOORE
Roy
Midfielder • Junior
Moore scored seven goals in 16 reported matches.
JJ MUNIZ
Ogden
Forward • Senior
Muniz scored 10 goals with 10 assists.
JOSHUA HARWOOD
Davis
Forward • Junior
Harwood scored 11 goals with nine assists.
ELI NIXON
Layton
Forward • Junior
Nixon scored 13 goals with four assists.