Click through the above photos to see the selections for the Standard-Examiner's 2019 All-Area Girls Soccer First Team.
2019 All-Area Girls Soccer First Team
You can reach prep sports reporter Patrick Carr via email at pcarr@standard.net. Follow him on Twitter @patrickcarr_ and on Facebook at facebook.com/patrickcarr17/.
Tags
PATRICK CARR
Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily!
Your notification has been saved.
There was a problem saving your notification.
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.
Followed notifications
Please log in to use this featureLog In
Don't have an account? Sign Up Today
See what people are talking about at The Community Table!
Most Popular
Articles
- Weber State mourns the death of beloved administrator and teacher
- Lawn Pass offers fans access to every USANA Amphitheatre show in 2020
- State charter school board votes to close Pleasant View charter school, decision still reversible
- Ogden jazz legend Joe McQueen dies at the age of 100
- Construction near Hill AFB's Roy gate coming, to make way for looming influx of jobs
- Weber County to get marijuana-growing facility, cannabis industry rolls out in Utah
- As rust accumulates on historic engine at Union Station, locomotive restoration hopes snagged again
- ESPN puts Weber State vs. Montana football quarterfinal into Friday slot with 8 p.m. kickoff
- Elusive Great Pyrenees mother spotted; pups adopted
- Brigham City resident killed after semi crash Monday night in Morgan County
- BenDorger
-
- 0
The remains of U.S. Army Chief Warrant Officer 2 Kirk T. Fuchigami Jr. are brought to his final resting place on Monday, Dec. 9, 2019, at the Brigham City Cemetery. Fuchigami died on Nov. 20, 2019, in Afghanistan from a helicopter crash.
Latest News
- West Haven, Plain City annexation talk spurs call for legal opinion
- Coach of the Year: Ogden's Skylar Stam creates environment where Tigers succeed, learn for themselves
- All-Area MVP: Ogden senior Alysia Butters made 25 goals look easy, credits Tiger teammates
- Brigham City's historic train depot forges on in its second life
- 2019 All-Area Girls Soccer First Team
- 2019 All-Area Girls Soccer Second Team
- 2019 All-Area Girls Soccer Honorable Mentions
- 2019 All-Area Girls Soccer Third Team