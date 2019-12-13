TAYGAN SILL

Davis

Goalkeeper • Junior

Sill kept 11 shutouts.

BREE PEDERSEN

Bonneville

Defender • Senior

Pedersen assisted one goal and helped the Lakers keep 10 shutouts.

KENNLEY BRADLEY

Roy

Defender • Junior

Bradley scored one goal and helped keep four shutouts on defense.

HALLE KAP

Northridge

Defender • Senior

Kap scored four goals, assisted one goal and helped Northridge to 11 shutouts.

MACKENZIE KALISTA

Ogden

Midfielder • Senior

Kalista scored three goals and assisted 11.

LAUREN CALL

Northridge

Midfielder • Senior

Call scored six goals and assisted one.

SARAH WYNN

Syracuse

Midfielder/Forward • Junior

Wynn scored 10 goals with 13 assists.

KALEA WOODYATT

Farmington

Midfielder • Junior

Woodyatt scored seven goals.

SUMMER DIAMOND

Bonneville

Forward • Freshman

Diamond scored 12 goals with 10 assists.

ABBY BEUS

Ogden

Forward • Junior

Beus scored 12 goals and assisted 12 goals.

SAM MUNSON

St. Joseph

Forward • Sophomore

Munson scored 20 goals with 11 assists.

