TAYGAN SILL
Davis
Goalkeeper • Junior
Sill kept 11 shutouts.
BREE PEDERSEN
Bonneville
Defender • Senior
Pedersen assisted one goal and helped the Lakers keep 10 shutouts.
KENNLEY BRADLEY
Roy
Defender • Junior
Bradley scored one goal and helped keep four shutouts on defense.
HALLE KAP
Northridge
Defender • Senior
Kap scored four goals, assisted one goal and helped Northridge to 11 shutouts.
MACKENZIE KALISTA
Ogden
Midfielder • Senior
Kalista scored three goals and assisted 11.
LAUREN CALL
Northridge
Midfielder • Senior
Call scored six goals and assisted one.
SARAH WYNN
Syracuse
Midfielder/Forward • Junior
Wynn scored 10 goals with 13 assists.
KALEA WOODYATT
Farmington
Midfielder • Junior
Woodyatt scored seven goals.
SUMMER DIAMOND
Bonneville
Forward • Freshman
Diamond scored 12 goals with 10 assists.
ABBY BEUS
Ogden
Forward • Junior
Beus scored 12 goals and assisted 12 goals.
SAM MUNSON
St. Joseph
Forward • Sophomore
Munson scored 20 goals with 11 assists.