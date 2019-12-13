ABREE BEARDALL
Bonneville
Goalkeeper • Junior
Beardall kept 10 shutouts and saved one penalty kick.
ALLISON COLLINWOOD
Ogden
Goalkeeper • Junior
Collinwood kept 10 shutouts in goal.
KATIE SUGIYAMA
St. Joseph
Defender • Senior
Sugiyama scored two goals with two assists and helped keep six shutouts.
KELSEY STEED
Syracuse
Defender • Senior
Steed scored one goal with five assists and helped keep four shutouts.
KARLIE KOTTER
Morgan
Defender • Junior
Kotter scored two goals and helped keep nine shutouts.
CIERA AGUIRRE
St. Joseph
Midfielder • Sophomore
Aguirre scored 13 goals with 14 assists.
KAITLYN RICHINS
Layton
Midfielder • Junior
Richins scored nine goals.
ERIN BAILEY
Layton
Midfielder • Sophomore
Bailey scored 11 goals.
TORI KALISTA
Ogden
Forward • Freshman
Kalista scored 12 goals with five assists.
SAMANTHA DIAZ
Ben Lomond
Forward • Senior
Diaz scored 13 goals.
CORINNE HENDERSON
Morgan
Forward • Junior
Henderson scored 14 goals with three assists.