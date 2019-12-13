ABREE BEARDALL

Bonneville

Goalkeeper • Junior

Beardall kept 10 shutouts and saved one penalty kick.

ALLISON COLLINWOOD

Ogden

Goalkeeper • Junior

Collinwood kept 10 shutouts in goal.

KATIE SUGIYAMA

St. Joseph

Defender • Senior

Sugiyama scored two goals with two assists and helped keep six shutouts.

KELSEY STEED

Syracuse

Defender • Senior

Steed scored one goal with five assists and helped keep four shutouts.

KARLIE KOTTER

Morgan

Defender • Junior

Kotter scored two goals and helped keep nine shutouts.

CIERA AGUIRRE

St. Joseph

Midfielder • Sophomore

Aguirre scored 13 goals with 14 assists.

KAITLYN RICHINS

Layton

Midfielder • Junior

Richins scored nine goals.

ERIN BAILEY

Layton

Midfielder • Sophomore

Bailey scored 11 goals.

TORI KALISTA

Ogden

Forward • Freshman

Kalista scored 12 goals with five assists.

SAMANTHA DIAZ

Ben Lomond

Forward • Senior

Diaz scored 13 goals.

CORINNE HENDERSON

Morgan

Forward • Junior

Henderson scored 14 goals with three assists.

